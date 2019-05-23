MUNSTER — Elliott Elementary School fifth-grader Tommy Burk has been chosen the grand prize winner in D.A.R.E. Indiana's spring poster contest.
Students were asked to create a poster which displays what they have learned in their Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) classes, and Burk's poster was chosen over hundreds of entries submitted from all over the state.
Burk was awarded with an iPod from D.A.R.E. Indiana for his efforts. He is pictured with Munster Police D.A.R.E. Officer James Ghrist.