2 drivers taken to hospitals after crash, police say

MUNSTER — Two drivers were taken to a local hospital Thursday after a crash in the 8100 block of Calumet Avenue, police said.

A Munster officer was traveling south on Calumet about 1:30 p.m. when he saw a Nissan SUV speeding north in the center turn lane, according to a news release.

Before the officer could turn around and attempt a traffic stop, the Nissan hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck as its driver exited a parking lot, police said.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes, and all lanes were blocked because of a large debris field.

All lanes of Calumet were reopened about 3 p.m., police said.