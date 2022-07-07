 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent

2 drivers taken to hospitals after crash, police say

  • 0
STOCK Police - Munster

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MUNSTER — Two drivers were taken to a local hospital Thursday after a crash in the 8100 block of Calumet Avenue, police said.

A Munster officer was traveling south on Calumet about 1:30 p.m. when he saw a Nissan SUV speeding north in the center turn lane, according to a news release.

Before the officer could turn around and attempt a traffic stop, the Nissan hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck as its driver exited a parking lot, police said.

Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes, and all lanes were blocked because of a large debris field.

All lanes of Calumet were reopened about 3 p.m., police said.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts