2 drivers taken to hospitals after crash, police say

MUNSTER — Two drivers were taken to a local hospital Thursday after a crash in the 8100 block of Calumet Avenue, police said.
A Munster officer was traveling south on Calumet about 1:30 p.m. when he saw a Nissan SUV speeding north in the center turn lane, according to a news release.
Before the officer could turn around and attempt a traffic stop, the Nissan hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck as its driver exited a parking lot, police said.
Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lanes, and all lanes were blocked because of a large debris field.
All lanes of Calumet were reopened about 3 p.m., police said.
Sarah Reese
Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Sarah covers crime, courts and public safety. She began her career at The Times in 2004. Contact her at sarah.reese@nwi.com or 219-933-3351.
