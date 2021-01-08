Arrest warrant issued for man who injured Munster officer, led pursuit, courts say

MUNSTER — An arrest warrant was issued for a theft suspect who injured a Munster police officer while fleeing authorities after he was caught stealing from vehicles, police said.

Keith Yarbrough, 39, faces charges of battery resulting in injury to a public safety official, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of theft, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday a Munster officer was called to a report of theft from a vehicle on Timrick Drive in Munster.

A resident told police that a man entered his work van and took several power tools valued at $1,000. An officer checked the area for the suspect and found Yarbrough in the back of another work van holding a power tool in the 200 block of Evergreen Lane.

Police determined the van did not belong to Yarbrough and ordered him to exit the van. The man dropped the power tool and ran toward a nearby dark Chevy Malibu sedan with Illinois license plates.

An officer grabbed Yarbrough to try to stop him from entering the Malibu and a struggle ensued. The suspect was able to get in the car while the officer was still holding onto him. Yarbrough then sped away, knocking the officer to the ground, according to court records.