Arrest warrant issued for man who injured Munster officer, led pursuit, courts say

MUNSTER — An arrest warrant was issued for a theft suspect who injured a Munster police officer while fleeing authorities after he was caught stealing from vehicles, police said.
Keith Yarbrough, 39, faces charges of battery resulting in injury to a public safety official, two counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of theft, according to the Superior Court of Lake County.
Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday a Munster officer was called to a report of theft from a vehicle on Timrick Drive in Munster.
A resident told police that a man entered his work van and took several power tools valued at $1,000. An officer checked the area for the suspect and found Yarbrough in the back of another work van holding a power tool in the 200 block of Evergreen Lane.
Police determined the van did not belong to Yarbrough and ordered him to exit the van. The man dropped the power tool and ran toward a nearby dark Chevy Malibu sedan with Illinois license plates.
An officer grabbed Yarbrough to try to stop him from entering the Malibu and a struggle ensued. The suspect was able to get in the car while the officer was still holding onto him. Yarbrough then sped away, knocking the officer to the ground, according to court records.
The officer suffered scrapes, bruises and his knees were swollen as a result, police said.
Other officers then located the Malibu going east on Ridge Road from Manor Avenue. An officer tried to stop the Malibu but it fled at a high speed going south on Calumet Avenue. Lake County Sheriff’s police joined in the chase, which continued into Cook County.
At one point, Yarbrough stopped his vehicle in Cook County and fled on foot. The Malibu was towed and a search warrant was obtained for it. Police found multiple power tools that were reported stolen inside.
As of Wednesday, Yarbrough was at large with his bail set at $60,000, according to court records.