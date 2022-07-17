Cancer patient battles hard to ring Franciscan's new bell

MUNSTER — Jacqueline Frabotta’s daily routine of running her restaurant, Dino’s Pizza, finally seemed back to normal after it was closed for nearly 15 months due to COVID-19.

Then October came around.

Frabotta began to experience pain on the right side of her abdomen that soon traveled to her left side. One day after feeling dizzy at work, her husband, Michael, brought her to the emergency room.

After having an ultrasound, doctors believed Frabotta had an aneurysm on her abdomen, but a CT scan later revealed she had a mass on a lymph node and another on her spleen.

Doctors did a biopsy on one of the masses, and on Jan. 24, 2022, Frabotta was diagnosed with high-grade B-cell lymphoma. She had a port put in Feb. 7 and began chemotherapy the following week.

“I always went into my appointments with a positive attitude,” she said sitting next to Michael at Franciscan Health Infusion Center in Munster. “Doctors told me this was a high-grade cancer but also that is was highly curable, so I just followed protocol.”

Mary Linaris, a registered nurse at the center, said Frabotta always came into the hospital as a ray of sunshine.

“Her treatment has been influential. She’s been influential as a person,” Linaris said with emotion in her voice. “So many times I feel like patients come in here complimenting and thanking us for the difference we make in their lives, but they don’t realize what a difference they make in our lives.”

Frabotta completed treatment from home with a 24-hour drip chemo bag Monday through Thursday.

“I’d come into the hospital every day so they could swap out my bag then say, ‘I’m taking my Louis home,’” she said with a chuckle. “I’d call the bag my Louis Vuitton.”

Her treatment was a 21-day cycle with in-person chemotherapy Friday mornings.

“The Friday treatment would give me like a three-day hangover, I’d just feel out of sorts,” Frabotta said. “You’re lying around and just tired. I probably watched the most TV of my life in the past six months.”

In April, Frabotta had a PET scan that determined the mass was completely gone on her spleen and the cells that still existed on her lymph node were considered nonactive. Her final day of chemotherapy was June 10.

After her last treatment was complete, Frabotta was the first patient to ring the infusion center’s newly added brass bell, purchased with donations from Franciscan Health Foundation. A plaque on the bell reads: “Ring this bell three times well to celebrate this day. This course is run, my treatment done, now I am on my way.”

Grace Olivares, the infusion center’s charge nurse, scheduled Frabotta to ring the bell on a Friday afternoon so she could celebrate with her daughter, Caitlin, Michael and Michael’s aunt.

“I rang the bell and said, ‘Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings,’” Frabotta said. “I lost a friend to breast cancer in May. I felt like my bell ringing gave her her wings.”

Catherine Zdziarski, the chaplain at Franciscan Health Munster, said the addition of this bell gives patients joy.

“I think when patients are able to look forward to a celebration and then include others in that celebration, it helps keep their spirits up during their treatment,” Zdziarski said. “Their spirits are uplifted for the day they can ring the bell, and when they hear someone else ring it.”

Frabotta has a doctor's appointment in the next six weeks to receive her final status of her diagnosis, but she said she's feeling better and can finally eat what she wants again.