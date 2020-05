Car crashes into Commander restaurant after being hit by U-Haul van, firefighters say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER — A restaurant was plowed into after a U-Haul van hit a vehicle, sending it into the brick building.

At 5:31 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash at Commander Family Restaurant at 745 Ridge Road in Munster, said Munster Fire Battalion Chief Kevin Nowaczyk.

The U-Haul van hit a parked car from behind, which caused the car to smash into the building’s exterior, he said.

No one was injured but the building exterior was damaged.

Nowaczyk said it was the second time the Munster restaurant has been hit.

In January 2019, a man crashed his vehicle in front of The Commander Restaurant in Munster, shattering the front window.

