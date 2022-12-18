 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chabad of Northwest Indiana celebrates Hanukkah with parade through Munster

MUNSTER — Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, and it's all about spreading that light.

That's why Chabad of Northwest Indiana paraded through the streets of Munster and lit a menorah Sunday at Centennial Park.

"We light up the lights," Rabbi Eliezer Zalmanov said. "We don't keep the holiday to ourselves. We want to share it with as many people as possible, publicize it and bring the light the furthest places possible."

Zalmanov explained that every year the Chabad of Northwest Indiana does this Hanukkah parade in Munster. Sunday marked the third iteration of the tradition and the largest turnout it's ever had. 

"We always light the menorah at night when it's dark, when it's cold," Zalmanov said. "We warm up the world, we light up the world, and every night of Hanukkah we light one more candle on our menorah. That teaches us that light and good things should only increase. We should only grow. We should only enhance the light and the warmth in the world."

A group with the Chanda of Northwest Indiana do traditional Jewish dances and sing in Hebrew after lighting the Menorah on Dec. 18 in celebration of the beginning of Hannukah. The annual celebration began with a parade through Munster.

Hanukkah begins each year on the 25th day of the Jewish calendar month of Kislev. The festival commemorates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after a group of Jewish warriors, known as Maccabees,  defeated the occupying Greek armies.

According to the Talmud, there was only enough consecrated oil to relight the candelabra for one day, yet, miraculously, it remained lit for eight days.

Chabad's parade began at Munster Town Hall and culminated at Centennial Park's amphitheater, where they lit the menorah.

Lisa Reisman, one of the celebrants, is new to Northwest Indiana and events like this make her feel welcome.

"It's such a warm community. It's very welcoming" she said. "Chabad has been a great place for us to connect and meet other people."

Reismand moved to Miller Beach from Chicago recently.

"It's just nice to see people get together even though it is so cold out," Stephanie Condrell, another celebrant, said. "Because it's about community."

Teenager Yudi Zalmanov, the rabbi's son, said the event was "a blast" as he danced with his peers.

"Hanukkah celebrates the joy," he said.

