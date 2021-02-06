Cold weather temporarily closes Munster coronavirus testing site

MUNSTER — With extreme cold weather in the forecast, an outdoors Region COVID-19 testing site will temporarily shut down for the safety of employees and patients.

The outpatient test site at Franciscan Health Munster will be closed Monday through Wednesday. The extreme cold effects the site's operations because testing taking place outdoors under a tent, Franciscan Alliance said in a news release.

Those who have tests scheduled Monday through Wednesday should call the hospital to reschedule and go online at coronavirus.in.gov to locate another testing site indoors.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.