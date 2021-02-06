 Skip to main content
Cold weather temporarily closes Munster coronavirus testing site
Cold weather temporarily closes Munster coronavirus testing site

Franciscan Health Munster

Franciscan Health Munster's testing site will temporarily close due to weather. 

 Joseph S. Pete

MUNSTER — With extreme cold weather in the forecast, an outdoors Region COVID-19 testing site will temporarily shut down for the safety of employees and patients. 

The outpatient test site at Franciscan Health Munster will be closed Monday through Wednesday. The extreme cold effects the site's operations because testing taking place outdoors under a tent, Franciscan Alliance said in a news release.  

Those who have tests scheduled Monday through Wednesday should call the hospital to reschedule and go online at coronavirus.in.gov to locate another testing site indoors. 

