Court: State can pursue repayment against former Munster school superintendents

But the attorney general is relying a 2016 State Board of Accounts special audit covering the entire 15-year period the two men led the Munster school district as the basis for his attempt to reclaim the money he says the superintendents were overpaid.

McDermott said the Robertson rule enunciated by the Supreme Court "uses no qualifying language, whatsoever, making it broadly applicable and, therefore, applicable here."

"And although Robertson characterized the specter of an 'indefinite tolling of the statute of limitations' as 'highly speculative,' and even though that fear is very much realized in this case where repayment is being demanded for claims approved many years earlier, the fact remains that Robertson does not carve out any exception for cases that are, in fact, dragged out," McDermott said.

The attorneys for Pfister and Sopko, and a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.

Pfister and Sopko are entitled to seek review of the decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals. Or, the attorney general's case against them could proceed to trial or a settlement.

