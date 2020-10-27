Court: State can pursue repayment against former Munster school superintendents

MUNSTER — The Indiana attorney general's office can pursue its claims that two former superintendents for the School Town of Munster were overpaid between 1999 and 2014, and to seek the money be returned.
Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott on Tuesday revised her March 27, 2018, order all but scuttling the case, after the Indiana Supreme Court directed McDermott to take another look following the high court's ruling in a similar Jennings County incident involving misuse of public funds.
McDermott said, in a two-page order, her earlier finding that the five-year statute of limitations precluded most of the attorney general's lawsuit against former Superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko is incompatible with the March 30, 2020, Supreme Court decision in Robertson v. State.
Specifically, McDermott said the standard set in Robertson authorizes the attorney general to bring suit within five years of receiving any final report from the State Board of Accounts alleging misuse of public funds, regardless of how long ago the funds were misused.
In this case, none of the six prior State Board of Accounts biennial audits of the Munster school district indicated any malfeasance by either Pfister or Sopko.
But the attorney general is relying a 2016 State Board of Accounts special audit covering the entire 15-year period the two men led the Munster school district as the basis for his attempt to reclaim the money he says the superintendents were overpaid.
McDermott said the Robertson rule enunciated by the Supreme Court "uses no qualifying language, whatsoever, making it broadly applicable and, therefore, applicable here."
"And although Robertson characterized the specter of an 'indefinite tolling of the statute of limitations' as 'highly speculative,' and even though that fear is very much realized in this case where repayment is being demanded for claims approved many years earlier, the fact remains that Robertson does not carve out any exception for cases that are, in fact, dragged out," McDermott said.
The attorneys for Pfister and Sopko, and a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling.
Pfister and Sopko are entitled to seek review of the decision by the Indiana Court of Appeals. Or, the attorney general's case against them could proceed to trial or a settlement.
The payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents.
Court records show Pfister received $359,728.94 in alleged overpayments to his annuity, while Sopko collected an alleged overpayment totaling $311,198.75.
Both had contract provisions allowing for annually compounding annuity contributions beginning at 2% of salary, and eventually equaling 42% of Pfister's salary and 36% of Sopko's — money that was paid on top of their regular salaries.
The attorney general claims such high payments on behalf of the superintendents were illegal, even though the payments were authorized in their contracts, which were publicly approved by the school board, and distributed using payment vouchers that also were approved by the school board at public meetings.
McDermott left intact her prohibition on the attorney general seeking treble damages, or three times the allegedly ill-gotten funds, as she said nothing in Robertson disturbed that portion of her original order.
State v. Pfister and Sopko revised order of Lake Circuit Court
State v. Pfister and Sopko original ruling of Lake Circuit Court
