Despite questions, Munster parents tend to support reentry plan

MUNSTER — School Town of Munster parents have their questions, but overall they tend to support the school corporation’s plan for reentry to the 2020-2021 school year.
For now, the school corporation is offering families two options: in-person classes or remote learning. Even after choosing one plan, families can still change.
Following a work session, the School Board at a special meeting Wednesday voted 5-0 in favor of the re-entry plan as presented by Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hendrix and his staff.
In voting so, board Secretary Melissa Higgason said, “The plan is to remain fluid.” Board Vice President John Castro added that school officials want public input. “This does not mean [the plan] is set in stone,” he said.
Hendrix said the plan follows recommendations from county and state health officials, which, the superintendent noted, could change daily.
Under the plan, Hendrix explained, during registration families may choose in-person classes or e-learning. There is a two-week grace period in which families can change. Students will then be learning either in class or online for nine weeks, after which families can opt to change.
Board President Ingrid Schwarz Wolf said despite these difficult times of COVID-19, this is also a time for adults to “be role models and teach kids to be positive.”
The board entertained comments and questions from nearly 20 parents, and while school trustees did not respond to any comments, they said frequently-asked questions will be addressed on the school system’s website.
Among the questions parents raised:
• How will the school system address students expressing their right not to wear masks?
• Will teachers be receiving COVID pay?
• How will social distancing be enforced?
• At what point will e-learning become mandatory?
• Will class size be limited for social distancing?
• What effect will this plan have on advanced placement classes or programs such as choir?
• Will local officials or the state be making decisions regarding Munster schools?
• If there is an outbreak in a classroom, how will parents be notified?
• Why was there no money for classroom thermometers?
The school corporation is spending more than $2 million to address the coronavirus, William Melby, director of financial operations, reported. In addition to cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, buses and other school facilities, that funding will support five new teachers, 15 aides, an extra school nurse, six extra custodians, and 17 full-time substitute teachers.
In addition, the school town is providing each student with technology. This includes an Ipad for kindergarten and first grade, Chrome books for grades 2-5, and laptops for grades 6-12.
Jovanka Cvitkovich, director of exceptional needs, said the school system will work to meet the needs of all special-needs students, in school or online.
Hendrix admitted the plan is not perfect and will be re-addressed regularly.
“We’re doing the best we can with the information we have,” the superintendent said. “We’re trying to educate our kids the best we can and the safest we can.”
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!