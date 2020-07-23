Despite questions, Munster parents tend to support reentry plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — School Town of Munster parents have their questions, but overall they tend to support the school corporation’s plan for reentry to the 2020-2021 school year.

For now, the school corporation is offering families two options: in-person classes or remote learning. Even after choosing one plan, families can still change.

Following a work session, the School Board at a special meeting Wednesday voted 5-0 in favor of the re-entry plan as presented by Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hendrix and his staff.

In voting so, board Secretary Melissa Higgason said, “The plan is to remain fluid.” Board Vice President John Castro added that school officials want public input. “This does not mean [the plan] is set in stone,” he said.

Hendrix said the plan follows recommendations from county and state health officials, which, the superintendent noted, could change daily.

Under the plan, Hendrix explained, during registration families may choose in-person classes or e-learning. There is a two-week grace period in which families can change. Students will then be learning either in class or online for nine weeks, after which families can opt to change.