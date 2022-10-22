Eads Elementary principal earns national recognition

MUNSTER — Eads Elementary School Principal Linda Bevil is one of nine education leaders nationwide to earn a 2022 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.

The awards were announced last week by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. They will be presented at the National Blue Ribbon Schools ceremony Nov. 3. Eads was named a Blue Ribbon School this year.

“I am honored to receive this national award and meet with leaders from other Blue Ribbon Schools," Bevel said. "I feel like the award is a reflection of what my staff does to support and care for our students every single day.”

Superintendent Bret Heller congratulated Bevel, noting her efforts to promote leadership at Eads.

"Linda empowers her staff and her students to be leaders, and to take ownership of the culture and success of their school," he said in the School Town of Munster's announcement of the award. "Her dedication to making Eads a place where everyone belongs, and where all students can learn at high levels is worthy of celebration.”

The U.S. Department of Education, National Association of Elementary School Principals, Association for Middle Level Education and National Association of Secondary School Principals present the Bell Awards to principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools for their "outstanding work and the vital role they play in guiding their students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances."

Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

“As a former principal, I understand the vital role school leaders play in shaping school culture and welcoming learning environments, improving student achievement outcomes, and empowering teachers to meet the needs of their students,” Cardona said. “The nine school leaders receiving this year’s Terrel Bell awards have raised the bar for building positive school climates, increasing achievement, and finding creative ways to nurture, engage, and support students, families, educators, and school staff. At a time when principals and other school leaders face many challenges, from addressing students’ unmet mental health needs to accelerating their academic recovery from the pandemic, the Department of Education is proud to recognize the essential work they do each day.”