CROWN POINT — Voters assigned to cast their ballot at Frank H. Hammond Elementary School in Munster should probably get used to seeing candidates, or their campaign team, making a final pitch for support just inside the school's doors.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Election Board dismissed two complaints filed against a Munster Town Council candidate who voters alleged was electioneering too close to where voters were marking their ballot in the school gymnasium for the May 2 primary election.

Under Indiana law, a 50-foot "chute," measured from the entrance to the polls, must be kept clear of all individuals, clothing, signs, buttons and other paraphernalia advocating for or against a candidate, political party or public question.

Linda Smith, a former poll worker, and John Twohy, both of Munster, each told the election board that at numerous prior elections candidates and their supporters at their polling place were kept outside the Munster elementary school, creating an expectation that voters would be free from candidate hassles once they got inside the building.

This year, however, they said Republican town council candidate Jonathan Petersen, or his supporters, were inside the school passing out palm cards listing candidates allied with Peterson and his "elect fresh leadership" agenda.

"A lot of people were upset about this," Twohy said.

Peterson, who attended the meeting, opted not to address the allegations after county elections staff noted for the board that a 50-foot chute was marked with rope from the school gym to a point near the building entrance.

By all accounts, Peterson and his team remained outside the chute as they approached voters inside the elementary school — prompting the election board to dismiss the complaints.

"It was important for us to hear the complaint. We just feel it doesn't meet the burden (of an election law violation)," said J. Justin Murphy, acting election board chairman.

Lake County elections staff said they're looking at ways to more clearly mark the chute at the polling places set to be used in the Nov. 7 general election.