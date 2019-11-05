MHS Marching Mustangs head to state finals

MUNSTER — The Munster High School marching band is headed to the State Finals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The band has placed fourth at state the last two years and is hoping its 2019 show “Pompeii: An Apocalyptic Love Story” will catapult them into the top three this year.
“The storyline of the 2019 show merges the events of Pompeii with the story of ‘Romeo and Juliet’ set in the dystopian year of 3079. The eruption of Mount Vesuvius was in 79 A.D.” said Bret Winternheimer, band director.
The choreographed show has earned the band top honors at various competitions this season.
“It has easily been our most successful season in school history leading up to state finals,” said Winternheimer, who has been band director since 2010.
The band earned a gold rating “with distinction” for music and general effect at the Regionals on Oct. 19 at Lafayette Jefferson High School. They earned their way to the state finals at the Nov. 2 semistate competition at Pike High School. It was the 10th year in a row the band earned a gold rating and qualified for semistate. It is the ninth consecutive year the band has qualified for state.
Program coordinator Joshua Smith created this year’s show. He joined the band’s field staff in 2017 as a visual consultant and took on an expanded role this year.
“The kids have worked very hard,” said Stacie Trivunovic, a band mom and president of the Band Backers parents’ group. “They have been so dedicated. They have really shown what they can do.”
Trivunovic also added it takes parent help to make a successful season.
“We have an amazing group of parents that help make the show possible. They make and move props, alter and clean uniforms, plan meals and make donations.”
The band is raising funds to buy a new trailer to transport their instruments and props to competitions. The current trailer is more than 30 years old. They have raised $12,000 and need an estimated $35,000, Trivunovic said.
Donations can be made at supportmunsterband.org and more information is on their web page at munsterband.org.
The band performs at 10 a.m. CST Saturday in the Class B competition at the Indianapolis stadium.