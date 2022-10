Munster Crime Watch to meet Wednesday

MUNSTER — Munster Crime Watch holds its last quarterly meeting for the year at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.

It's open to all residents and business representatives and includes crime statistics, updates on recent incidents and a presentation on school safety, which will be provided by the town's three school resource officers.

A raffle for a $30 Target gift card and several other items will be awarded as door prizes at the conclusion of the meeting and crime prevention information will be made available for participants to take home. For more information, call 219-836-6639.