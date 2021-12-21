Munster High School teacher wins national award for yearbook advising

MUNSTER — A Munster High School teacher won a national award from the Journalism Education Association for her yearbook advising.
The JEA honored Sarah-Anne Lanman as one of nine high school yearbook advisors around the country to earn national recognition. She won a Special Recognition Yearbook Advisor Award during the H.L. Hall National Yearbook Adviser of the Year Awards.
Lanman has advised Munster High School's yearbook Paragon and newspaper Crier for eight years, and she has worked with the student publications as a teacher for nine years. The National Scholastic Press Association just ranked Paragon seventh among student yearbooks nationwide for its excellence over the past 50 years.
“As a young adult at Munster High School, I never belonged. I never fit. Anywhere. I floated and lurked and lived in my head,” Lanman said. “Come ninth or 10th grade, I decided who the most cool kids in the school were — the yearbook kids. I wanted to be a part of that group. So I set myself on a path to get there, and then, once I did, finally I fit. I belonged.”
Lanman has sought to install that sense of belonging in her students at the yearbook.
Her students and their parents are grateful for her efforts.
“Ms. Lanman was purposeful in her inclusion of all types of students and celebrated diversity among her students," Paragon yearbook parent Eleni Makris said. "She took time to learn from their diverse perspectives and made sure that all perspectives were documented in the yearbook for others to read. As a family, we owe a great deal of gratitude to Ms. Lanman, as she will never realize the profound impact she had on the life of my son, Demetrios, and on my family.”