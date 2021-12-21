Munster High School teacher wins national award for yearbook advising

“Ms. Lanman was purposeful in her inclusion of all types of students and celebrated diversity among her students," Paragon yearbook parent Eleni Makris said. "She took time to learn from their diverse perspectives and made sure that all perspectives were documented in the yearbook for others to read. As a family, we owe a great deal of gratitude to Ms. Lanman, as she will never realize the profound impact she had on the life of my son, Demetrios, and on my family.”