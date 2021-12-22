Munster hires next school superintendent

The Munster School Board has chosen Bret Heller of Meridian, Idaho to be the district's next superintendent. He will assume the post July 1, 2022, when Superintendent Jeff Hendrix retires.

Board President John Doherty said in a prepared statement that Heller "demonstrated the background and vision the School Board was seeking in an educator to lead Munster's schools into the future."

Heller has spent over 20 years in public education and is currently deputy superintendent for the West Ada School District, which has almost 40,000 students. A graduate of the University of Idaho and Boise State University, Heller is completing a doctoral degree at Northwest Nazarene University.

"The opportunity to come to a small school district where I can truly serve and become embedded within the community was a strong attraction for me in pursuing the superintendency in the School Town of Munster," Heller said. "I'm not just joining the school corporation; I'm joining this community, and I'm excited to get involved."

Heller's wife, Hilary, is a first-grade teacher in Idaho.