Munster hires next school superintendent
Bret Heller signs a contract to become the new superintendent of the School Town of Munster.

The Munster School Board has chosen Bret Heller of Meridian, Idaho to be the district's next superintendent. He will assume the post July 1, 2022, when Superintendent Jeff Hendrix retires.

Board President John Doherty said in a prepared statement that Heller "demonstrated the background and vision the School Board was seeking in an educator to lead Munster's schools into the future."

Heller has spent over 20 years in public education and is currently deputy superintendent for the West Ada School District, which has almost 40,000 students. A graduate of the University of Idaho and Boise State University, Heller is completing a doctoral degree at Northwest Nazarene University. 

"The opportunity to come to a small school district where I can truly serve and become embedded within the community was a strong attraction for me in pursuing the superintendency in the School Town of Munster," Heller said. "I'm not just joining the school corporation; I'm joining this community, and I'm excited to get involved."

Heller's wife, Hilary, is a first-grade teacher in Idaho.

Hendrix has served as superintendent for eight years, during which "he led us through some very difficult financial circumstances to a place where the district is now on solid footing, our teachers are well-paid, our facilities have been renewed, and the academic performance of our students is among the best in the state," Doherty said.

Hendrix announced his intention to retire last summer. The board employed the educational consulting firm BWP of Libertyville, Illinois to aid it in a search for his replacement.

That search included a community survey to which more than 1,100 community members replied, and focus groups of teachers, students, parent groups, School Board members and administrators.

In September, the board narrowed a field of 26 applicants to five finalists. The board performed two rounds of interviews, and offered the position to Heller before Thanksgiving.

The board approved a three-year contract with Heller Monday, with a base salary the first year of $175,000.

