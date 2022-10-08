 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Munster middle school gets new resource officer

New School Resource Officer named for middle school

Kevin Colley is the new resource officer at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster.

 Provided

MUNSTER — Officer Kevin Cooley, a 24-year veteran of the Munster Police Department, was recently assigned as the first full-time school resource officer at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster.

He will be working with the school administrators on a daily basis to promote a safe and drug-free environment while working with students who need assistance and providing safety instruction to students and staff.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

He will also be visible during a number of school and community policing events throughout the year.

Cooley is a highly decorated officer who has served as a patrol officer, detective and Tactical Patrol Unit officer while serving as the field training officer for a number of current Munster police officers.

He was the Munster Police Department's 2011 Officer of the Year and has received a number of additional honors during his time with the department.

People are also reading…

He now becomes Munster's third full-time school resource officer as the department continues to make school safety and community policing initiatives a priority.

Cooley will be at the next Munster Crime Watch meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 26  at Munster Town Hall, along with other school resource officers.

The meeting will include crime statistics, information about school safety and a gift card as a door prize.

