Munster middle school gets new resource officer

MUNSTER — Officer Kevin Cooley, a 24-year veteran of the Munster Police Department, was recently assigned as the first full-time school resource officer at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster.
He will be working with the school administrators on a daily basis to promote a safe and drug-free environment while working with students who need assistance and providing safety instruction to students and staff.
He will also be visible during a number of school and community policing events throughout the year.
Cooley is a highly decorated officer who has served as a patrol officer, detective and Tactical Patrol Unit officer while serving as the field training officer for a number of current Munster police officers.
He was the Munster Police Department's 2011 Officer of the Year and has received a number of additional honors during his time with the department.