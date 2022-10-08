Munster middle school gets new resource officer

MUNSTER — Officer Kevin Cooley, a 24-year veteran of the Munster Police Department, was recently assigned as the first full-time school resource officer at Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster.

He will be working with the school administrators on a daily basis to promote a safe and drug-free environment while working with students who need assistance and providing safety instruction to students and staff.

He will also be visible during a number of school and community policing events throughout the year.

Cooley is a highly decorated officer who has served as a patrol officer, detective and Tactical Patrol Unit officer while serving as the field training officer for a number of current Munster police officers.

He was the Munster Police Department's 2011 Officer of the Year and has received a number of additional honors during his time with the department.

He now becomes Munster's third full-time school resource officer as the department continues to make school safety and community policing initiatives a priority.

Cooley will be at the next Munster Crime Watch meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Munster Town Hall, along with other school resource officers.

The meeting will include crime statistics, information about school safety and a gift card as a door prize.