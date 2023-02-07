HAMMOND — The 50th anniversary of Munster Mustangs Hockey Club is a goal everyone can celebrate.

Established in 1973, the Mustangs were one of the first clubs in the state to play hockey, head coach Bob DeGard said.

"To be recognized for a 50-year anniversary is a big deal," he said. "To be a part of this is a bigger deal."

Current and former players gathered to celebrate the anniversary Saturday afternoon during the JV and varsity doubleheader at Kube Sports Complex in Hammond. In between games, alumni were recognized for their achievements within the club.

Local businesses and families helped put together 16 baskets that were raffled off to attendees. Chicago Blackhawks tickets were another prize to win.

"Ironically the final score of the varsity game on Saturday was 5 to 0," said board member Becky Dragomer. "Everyone was joking about it because it was symbolic, in a way, for 50 years."

The Mustangs varsity team won against Culver Academies B team. Its JV team lost by one goal against Bishop Noll with a final score of 3-2.

Dragomer's son, Ryan, has played for the club throughout his high school career. Ryan Dragomer learned to skate at a young age in a family member's homemade ice rink. Once he started taking ice skating classes, his passion for the sport grew.

Becoming a team member opened the door to a whole new family, Becky Dragomer said.

"When you're in the club, you relate to certain families because your kids bond through a common interest," said Dragomer, of Griffith. "You'll see and share posts all the time that say #hockeyfamilyforlife."

The families' involvement has allowed continued success for the team, DeGard said.

"From what I can see, the parents are all involved," he said. "When the parents get involved, the club stays in a positive state. These parents all want the best for their kids."

DeGard began coaching the Mustangs in 2004. He led the team to its first two out of three state championships in the program's history. The team's first championship was in the 1A division in 2009. Two years later, DeGard led them to another state championship, this time in the 3A division.

Tony Mancuso was the Mustang's goalie from 2009 to 2011. Other hockey clubs he had been affiliated with outside of high school haven't succeeded the way Munster's has.

"It's great the support is still prevalent. The club started with just some kids who wanted to play hockey, and it's become a full-blown organization," he said. "Bob has been coaching there since I've known him, and it's great to see him back there."

DeGard stepped down in 2018 but knew he'd likely return in the future. During his time away, the Mustangs won the 2021 1A Indiana State High School Hockey Association State Championship. DeGard returned to the team in 2022 after receiving a call from the club board's vice president.

"I want to keep coaching until I no longer can," he said. "The club's anniversary means a lot to myself and my family. It's been a great run so far."

PHOTOS: Youth hockey is growing in the Region Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth