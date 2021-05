Munster police seek donations for upcoming National Night Out Against Crime

MUNSTER — In preparation for Munster's 26th Annual National Night Out Against Crime Celebration, police are seeking donations through June 12.

The Munster Police Department said the event is tentatively scheduled to be held in August.

Munster Officer James Ghrist said the event is funded completely by donations from the community.

Ghrist said the annual gathering builds police and community connections and has a host of activities for families including games, swimming, door prizes, booths, safety demonstrations, food, music and fireworks.

Those interested in making a donation can send checks payable to The Town of Munster, with "NNO" written in the memo field of the check. Checks can be mailed to the Munster Police Department, c/o Community Policing Unit, at 1001 Ridge Road, Munster, Indiana 46321.

For more information about participating or supporting the event, individuals can call 219-836-6639.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.