Munster schools to host job fair

MUNSTER — Looking for a new gig?

Munster schools will host a job fair next week.

The School Town of Munster will have a job fair from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. July 19 at the District Conference Center at 8630 Columbia Ave. in Munster. It's the new building behind the Wilbur Wright Middle School.

Munster schools are hiring for a number of positions, including bus aides, bus drivers, custodians, food service, general education instructional assistants, exceptional achievers instructional achievers and substitute teachers.

The Munster school district serves over 4,100 students, more than a fourth of whom attend Munster High School. It aims to bring more than 90% of students to "proficiency at or above grade level in reading, writing and mathematical reasoning."

The School Town of Munster's website currently lists more than 45 openings in a variety of jobs, including athletics, maintenance and support staff.

For more information, call 219.836.9111 or visit munster.us.