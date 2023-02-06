Munster Theatre Company’s production of “Wit” placed second at the Indiana Thespians State Play Competition at St. Mary's College in South Bend.

Junior Clover Sarkady was named one of two Outstanding Lead Performers by the judges.

It's the first time a Northwest Indiana school has placed in the top three in the statewide competition, Munster Theatre Company Producer/Director Ray Palasz said.

The Munster Theatre Company's production of Margaret Edson’s play “Wit" took home the honors from the Indiana Thespians, the state organization of the Educational Theatre Association, a professional theater association for theater educators as well as the honor society for middle and high school theater in the Hoosier State. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play it staged chronicles the final hours of an English professor dying of ovarian cancer in a contemplation of mortality that explores the meaning of life and language, especially that of the metaphysical poet John Donne.

“‘Wit’ is the result of a strong seven-year theater program here in Munster,” Palasz said. “Many of our cast and crew members have been involved in theater since they were students at our Wilbur Wright Middle School. Others have taken our theater classes here at the high school. Some have done both. They took tremendous ownership of the show to the point where my job became more like higher-level mentoring of the students rather than teaching them what they need to know.”

Sarkady and senior Michael Casner received nearly $100,000 in scholarship offers from college theater programs at the competition. The "Wit" ensemble also included Robert Brunetti, Michael Casner, Clara Dumaresq, Delaney Craig, Josh Decker, Kyle Farnell, Jim Ferguson, Tara Gaither, Wesley Harle, Izzy Iglesias, Charlie Ilijevski, Yumna Jawad, Seamus Keegan, Will Keegan, Evvy Kikkert, Josephine Mittelberger, Pemi Ogunjimi, Lindsay Opiola, Lucas Opiola, Isidora Pavlic, Marija Pavlic, Clover Sarkady, Rhiannon Shelton and Emma Starkey.

“It was amazing seeing the cast grow into a ‘family,’” Palasz said. “It's always comforting when that family grows into an unconditional support system. It was incredibly rewarding to tell such a relevant and deeply emotional story. I'm insanely proud of all the cast and crew and all the work we put into this show. It's something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”

Michael Casner, Jim Ferguson, Tara Gaither, Charlie Ilijevski, Jeremy Kaim, Evvy Kikkert, Peter Pipik, Lindsay Opiola, Lucas Opiola, Marija Pavlic, Isidora Pavlic and Rhiannon Shelton also earned excellent ratings at the International Thespian Excellence Awards at the statewide contest. Sophomore Pemi Ogunjimi garnered a superior rating, qualifying her to take part in the International Thespian Festival at Indiana University in Bloomington in June.

