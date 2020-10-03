Munster trunks provide Halloween treats

MUNSTER — With all due respect to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Saturday’s Trunk-or-Treat was a big hit with adults and youngsters.

Sponsored by Munster Parks and Recreation, the family-friendly event drew hundreds to the Town Hall parking lot for treats from vendors distanced from each other and contests.

The CDC recently recommended cancelling high-risk social events for Halloween, including indoor parties, door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events, with treats handed out to large groups from trunks of vehicles.

Munster Park Superintendent Jill Higgins explained that Trunk-or-Treat, a first-time parks event replaced the annual Pumpkin Witch’s Hayride at Centennial Park. That event featured hayrides, petting zoo, bounce house, games, and a pumpkin patch.

With 33 vendors providing goodies from the back of their vehicles, Higgins explained, “It’s better for no-contact events. I think we had an extremely great turnout. There’s not a lot for kids to do right now.”

The event drew families and vendors from around Lake County and Illinois.

Diane Barrientos, a staff member at SportClips, a Schererville hair salon, said the turnout was bigger than expected.