Munster trunks provide Halloween treats

MUNSTER — With all due respect to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Saturday’s Trunk-or-Treat was a big hit with adults and youngsters.
Sponsored by Munster Parks and Recreation, the family-friendly event drew hundreds to the Town Hall parking lot for treats from vendors distanced from each other and contests.
The CDC recently recommended cancelling high-risk social events for Halloween, including indoor parties, door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events, with treats handed out to large groups from trunks of vehicles.
Munster Park Superintendent Jill Higgins explained that Trunk-or-Treat, a first-time parks event replaced the annual Pumpkin Witch’s Hayride at Centennial Park. That event featured hayrides, petting zoo, bounce house, games, and a pumpkin patch.
With 33 vendors providing goodies from the back of their vehicles, Higgins explained, “It’s better for no-contact events. I think we had an extremely great turnout. There’s not a lot for kids to do right now.”
The event drew families and vendors from around Lake County and Illinois.
Diane Barrientos, a staff member at SportClips, a Schererville hair salon, said the turnout was bigger than expected.
“We ran out of candy and we’re almost out of coupons,” Barrientos said. “I think COVID-19 kept everyone indoors, so this was a good idea to get everyone outside.”
Liz St. George, from Cornerstone Church in Lansing, Ill., said her bug-antenna-wearing volunteers were “very busy.” The three-hour program began with a 90-minute drive-thru, and “I think parents felt pretty safe with that,” St. George noted.
Yard Doc Lawn Care Services of Hammond really got into social distancing, as employees dropped candy through a 6-foot PVC pipe.
“It was just an idea for social distancing and still enjoying trunk-or-treating,” said Yard Doc Owner Rich Garcia. “Munster is centrally located for all of Lake County. This was their first time, so everyone was curious and interested.”
Amidst a sea of princesses, witches, dinosaurs and even costumed pets, among the costume contest winners was Anna Anderson, 17, of Griffith, dressed as the maniacal doll Chucky. Jamie Anderson, her father noted, “It’s always good to get kids away from video games and be part of the community.”
Dressed as a steampunk, a futuristic science fiction character, Rykehr Shelton, 10, of Hebron won the coronavirus category. “I don’t like COVID-19,” the boy confessed. “You can’t do anything.”
Among the top placers in the family category were Vanessa Soboski, Vincent Hernandez and their daughter Naomi Hernandez, 10, who came dressed for Day of the Dead, a Latin America religious custom observed Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
“This is great, considering what’s going on right now,” the father said. “For my daughter, it’s good to get her outside around other kids.”
Charmaine Moore, a lifestyles coach from Sauk Village, Ill., won best adult costume as Strawberry Shortcake, a cartoon character.
“It was a lot of fun,” Moore said. “It went really smooth and I like how they zig-zagged vendors. We all love prizes.”
Gallery: Trunk or treat in Munster
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery: Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery: Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery: Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery: Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery: Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery: Munster Trunk or Treat
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!