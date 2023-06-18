MUNSTER — A heavily traveled Munster thoroughfare will lose a lane this week to construction.

According to town officials, 45th Street will have reduced capacity between Calumet Avenue and the Indiana-Illinois state line for pavement restoration.

Three lanes of the four-lane road will be open during the work that's scheduled to run Monday to Friday.

Traffic back-ups are likely because only one westbound or eastbound lane, and two in the other direction, will be open during the construction.

The town also has temporarily reduced the 45-mph limit on the nearly one-mile stretch of 45th Street to 35 mph because of the construction work and lane closure.

