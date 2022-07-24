New superintendent starts in Munster

MUNSTER — As the 2022-23 school year nears, the School Town of Munster has welcomed a new superintendent to its district.

Bret Heller, who comes to Munster from Meridian, Idaho, has been in the position since July 1. He previously served as deputy superintendent for the West Ada School District, which has 57 schools and nearly 40,000 students.

Heller has a deep background in education, with experience as a middle school teacher, high school assistant principal, middle school principal, high school principal, director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

He said Munster’s size was a big draw. In his previous school district, it was difficult to get to know a significant number of students or every staff member.

“I had a lot of great relationships, but it's hard to get to know everybody and be where you need to be. I want to be in schools as much as I can. I can get to five schools pretty quickly and get to know everybody really well,” Heller said.

Heller also said the amount of diversity in the Region is incredible. He is excited for his own children to get to know people they may not have met back in Idaho.

“For my two daughters who live with us, we had to ask them to take a pretty big leap. We’re embracing as best we can, and we are excited about everything,” Heller said.

In terms of the School Town itself, Heller hopes to align with Munster’s mission and vision while continuing to be a district of national distinction. He also wants to ensure there is support in place for students in every building.

He said he does not want to bring new ideas simply for the sake of change but hopes to build upon foundations already in place.

“If we can do two things — be a district of national distinction and truly support every kid every day — I can go to sleep every night and feel like we are doing our job,” Heller said.

Heller also mentioned that while Munster is doing a great job staying ahead in terms of statewide assessments, he wants to see every student perform at grade level and every student walk at graduation.

He said one of his major strategies is to have educators continue to ask themselves certain questions, including what they expect students to learn, how they will know the student learned, what they will do if the student is not learning and what they will do if they are.

Heller said that while Munster is successful, school districts as a whole often are forced to focus simply on getting through material rather than ensuring every individual student is learning it.

“We’re going to have some challenges, but we can’t eat the whole elephant in one bite. We have to start with walking in the door and assessing kids in front of us and then addressing gaps,” Heller said.

He plans to have teams discuss and look at data to help move the needle toward seeing every student's success.

Since starting, Heller has already begun engaging with parents to ask what a Munster high school graduate should look like and what the school district should be accomplishing. He is very excited for staff and students to be back come August.

“I know the staff is trying to soak up every last bit of their summer, but I cannot wait to start hearing from them. I am excited for going to the first home football game and all the different events going on in our community,” Heller said.

Heller replaces Jeff Hendrix, who retired June 30.

Heller was selected from 26 applicants from eight different states. A search firm known as BWP helped screen candidates and presented five to the Munster School Board that fit the leadership profile desired. In October, the board interviewed candidates in person and through Zoom. Second round interviews were in November, and an offer was made to Heller before Thanksgiving.