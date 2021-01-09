North Point Orthopaedics overcomes adversity to open new facility

MUNSTER — A short blessing and dedication Saturday morning capped years of dreams and adversity for one of the seven owners of the new North Point Orthopaedics.
Dr. Gregory McComis said, “I was in practice for 10 years in Evansville, Indiana. My wife is from this area so we moved up here and I opened my practice, by myself in 2007 just as the great recession was beginning."
He said he started in a small mobile home trailer in Sauk Village and eventually moved to Community Hospital.
“I rented space, then I had my own little suite and as (medical) partners I was thinking about having my own stand alone,” McComis said.
A cheer went up from those gathered outside 9445 Calumet Ave. as he and fellow doctors Nick Pandhi, John Rachoy, Brian Evanson, Michael Knesek, Omar Perez and David Harris cut the ribbon on the $10 million medical office building.
North Point Orthopaedics is a 25,000-square-foot facility. It offers a variety of services for bone and joint conditions, including physical therapy, braces, X-Rays and ultrasound scans.
They treat back and hip pain, sports injuries and many other conditions. It also has urgent care services allowing patients to walk in without appointments.
North Point Orthopaedics is affiliated with Community Hospital, providing the majority of its orthopedic services.
The building is on the site of the former Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home, just north of the newly rerouted 45th Avenue.
“We were meeting the (funeral home owner’s family) to sign the contract and the lovely lady passed away, which delayed us a little," McComis said.
“We broke ground on Jan. 7, 2020 and then COVID-19 (hit). So, we’ve survived a recession and now a pandemic.
“Now we have this beautiful complex and we are right in the middle of all this new construction. This is my dream."
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan was on hand to speak.
“It’s a sunny day, which is symbolic of a bright future. This is more than a building, this is about the future of Munster and our area.