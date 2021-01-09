North Point Orthopaedics overcomes adversity to open new facility

MUNSTER — A short blessing and dedication Saturday morning capped years of dreams and adversity for one of the seven owners of the new North Point Orthopaedics.

Dr. Gregory McComis said, “I was in practice for 10 years in Evansville, Indiana. My wife is from this area so we moved up here and I opened my practice, by myself in 2007 just as the great recession was beginning."

He said he started in a small mobile home trailer in Sauk Village and eventually moved to Community Hospital.

“I rented space, then I had my own little suite and as (medical) partners I was thinking about having my own stand alone,” McComis said.

A cheer went up from those gathered outside 9445 Calumet Ave. as he and fellow doctors Nick Pandhi, John Rachoy, Brian Evanson, Michael Knesek, Omar Perez and David Harris cut the ribbon on the $10 million medical office building.

North Point Orthopaedics is a 25,000-square-foot facility. It offers a variety of services for bone and joint conditions, including physical therapy, braces, X-Rays and ultrasound scans.

They treat back and hip pain, sports injuries and many other conditions. It also has urgent care services allowing patients to walk in without appointments.