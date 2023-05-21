MUNSTER — Nearly 200 guests danced the night away Friday at the sixth annual NWI Parkinsons Inc. dinner dance.

"There's some great people who have Parkinson's and they're all here helping,” founder Elizabeth Woodbury said. “We’re family. We have the same problem. We can cope with it and talk about it together and it’s wonderful.”

Woodbury, nicknamed Libby, founded the 501(c)(3) organization after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004. Woodbury established it with the goal of making people more aware of Parkinson’s and helping those who’ve been diagnosed cope with the disease.

"I think it's a special gift someone gave me, it's amazing," she said at the dance. "Never in a million years would I have thought that I would be in this spot. It's very rewarding and humbling."

Over the past 16 years, NWI Parkinsons has raised more than $575,000 at its annual fundraisers, including a live style show and dinner dance. The organization has donated more than $250,000 of its proceeds to The Michael J. Fox Foundation and the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA).

“No one has talked about this until now. Now it’s being celebrated,” Woodbury said. “Something is going to happen soon and we’re going to have a cure. It might not be in my lifetime but it’s coming soon.”

About 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s every year, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. The disease affects around 10 million people, but the cause remains largely unknown. Common symptoms include tremors, limb stiffness, balance problems, slowness and paucity of movement.

NWI Parkinsons has grown to serve more than 2,000 people annually. Vice Chairman Don Nadgeman said the group continues to expand its client base from across Northwest Indiana and parts of Illinois.

“Nowhere else has anything like we have,” Nadgeman said. “The following we have is amazing.”

Two fundraisers a year allow NWI Parkinsons to provide no-cost exercise classes and seminars to patients and their families. A variety of exercise classes are offered Monday through Friday at NWI Parkinsons office, 2927 Jewett Ave. in Highland.

“If it wasn’t for Elizabeth we’d have nothing. She’s a hard worker and has done things that are amazing,” Robert Diliglio said in the dinner dance's opening speech. “She’s a very special person in my heart because she likes to help people.”

The fundraiser was from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Guests had the opportunity to participate in six raffle prizes and a silent auction. Volunteer Terry Sanders of Griffith said the event wouldn’t have been successful without the 44 silent-auction donors and guests who purchased tickets.

Sanders has been involved with the group for a handful of years. Her husband, Glenn, was diagnosed with the disease 29 years ago at age 36. After the couple attended a NWI Parkinsons event, Sanders immediately knew she wanted to help out.

“It’s a very isolating disease. Once people have trouble with speaking or mobility, they don’t really get out,” she said. “This is a way for them to get out and have some socialization.”

Attendants enjoyed listening to local vibraphonist Di’Kobie Berry and dance music provided by Uptown Dance Band. Before dinner, guests watched an exhibition by Indiana Ballet Theatre. A variety of the arm movements displayed by IBT are executed in weekly NWI Parkinsons yoga and dance classes, Maxine Ettema said.

Ettema, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020, has found the organization to be her home away from home. The Cedar Lake resident attends all NWI Parkinsons educational events and exercise classes. She has also become a member of the silent-auction committee.

“We enjoy all the support we get from people and we hope it continues,” she said. “People really do benefit from this.”

Kathy Clyborne said her husband, John, didn’t feel comfortable in public as his Parkinson’s progressed — until discovering NWI Parkinsons.

“When my husband was alive, he didn’t like going in public because he was always afraid people were judging him, so he’d sit in the car and wait,” she said. “When he went to NWI Parkinsons, he felt like himself. It made him happy.”

John died from Parkinson’s in October at age 64. He had Parkinson’s for 13 years. The couple were affiliated with the organization for over six years and regularly attended exercise classes, Kathy said.

“There’s nothing like this organization in the country,” she said. “This is a genuine organization and they’re here to help.”

Clyborne expresses gratitude toward Woodbury and everyone at NWI Parkinsons who helped John in his Parkinson’s battle. She’s also grateful for how accepting the organization is toward caregivers.

“What Libby has done is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” she said. “You don’t feel like you have a disease when you’re there.”

