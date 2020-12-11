Paramedic lauded for aiding 3-year-old left locked in hotel bathroom, police say

MUNSTER — An ambulance paramedic went the extra mile after police investigated an incident in which a 3-year-old was locked in a hotel bathroom, police said.

Officers were called at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 2 for a request of a welfare check on young child in a hotel room at Hampton Inn and Suites at 8936 Calumet Avenue, said Munster Lt. John Peirick.

Officers attempted to make contact with anyone inside the hotel room but no one answered. Hotel staff members were able to get the door open and police searched the room.

An officer then found a 3-year-old boy locked in the bathroom, police reported.

Officers searched but found no one else present in the hotel room with the child. The boy was taken to the Munster Police Department while the situation was being investigated and family members were being located.

A Superior Ambulance staff member, Matt Mettenburg, responded to the call and felt moved to take action. Mettenburg went to a nearby store and bought several things for the child while he was being cared for at the police station, according to Superior Ambulance.

A representative from the town of Munster contacted Superior Ambulance to commend Mettenburg for his act of compassion, the company said.