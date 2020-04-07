Pay dispute involving former Munster school chiefs sent back to trial court

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The attorney general's long-running effort to reclaim nearly $700,000 in extra retirement pay from former School Town of Munster Superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko is starting all over.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday ordered Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott to reconsider her 2018 ruling in favor of the superintendents — which later was affirmed by the Indiana Court of Appeals — in light of the high court's March 30 decision in a similar case.

In Robertson v. State, the Supreme Court determined the statute of limitations for alleged misappropriation of public funds does not begin to run until the State Board of Accounts (SBOA) submits its final audit report to the attorney general for possible prosecution.

According to court records, Cathy Jo Robertson was a bookkeeper for the Jennings Circuit Court clerk from 2009 to 2011, where she allegedly lifted $61,000 using a "checks substituted for cash" scheme that was discovered in a SBOA special audit of her work.

The missing money informally was reported by SBOA to the attorney general's office in December 2014.

However, the official report was not submitted for possible legal action until January 2016. The attorney general then sued to recover the funds in May 2017, records show.