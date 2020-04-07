Pay dispute involving former Munster school chiefs sent back to trial court

The attorney general's long-running effort to reclaim nearly $700,000 in extra retirement pay from former School Town of Munster Superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko is starting all over.
The Indiana Supreme Court on Friday ordered Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott to reconsider her 2018 ruling in favor of the superintendents — which later was affirmed by the Indiana Court of Appeals — in light of the high court's March 30 decision in a similar case.
In Robertson v. State, the Supreme Court determined the statute of limitations for alleged misappropriation of public funds does not begin to run until the State Board of Accounts (SBOA) submits its final audit report to the attorney general for possible prosecution.
According to court records, Cathy Jo Robertson was a bookkeeper for the Jennings Circuit Court clerk from 2009 to 2011, where she allegedly lifted $61,000 using a "checks substituted for cash" scheme that was discovered in a SBOA special audit of her work.
The missing money informally was reported by SBOA to the attorney general's office in December 2014.
However, the official report was not submitted for possible legal action until January 2016. The attorney general then sued to recover the funds in May 2017, records show.
Robertson argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the attorney general took longer to file suit than allowed by the two-year statute of limitations, since he learned about the alleged malfeasance in 2014 and waited until 2017 to try to recover the money.
The Supreme Court, in a 4-1 decision, disagreed. It said the statute of limitations doesn't begin to run until the attorney general receives the official, final SBOA audit, and in this case the attorney general timely filed suit within two years of receiving the report.
In the Munster superintendents' case, Pfister was paid $359,728.94 and Sopko $311,198.75 in extra retirement pay under contracts that were continually approved, along with the related payment vouchers, by the Munster School Board, according to court records.
The contracts were audited by SBOA on six occasions between 1999 and 2014 with no wrongdoing identified.
However, a special 2016 audit covering the entire 15-year period alleged the superintendents were paid more than they should have received.
The attorney general's office claims it's entitled to seek repayment from the superintendents since it filed suit in 2017, within one year of receiving the final audit report from SBOA.
Pfister and Sopko have argued that permitting SBOA to delve decades into the past, when its prior audits of Munster schools during the period found no malfeasance, would produce "an absurd result" where the statute of limitations essentially is meaningless.
There is no timeline for McDermott to reconsider her original ruling. It's also within her rights to stand by it and distinguish the Munster superintendents' case from Robertson.
The attorney general's office said it's pleased with the high court's Robertson ruling, and added that the decision "vindicates our position in the Pfister and Sopko matters that those individuals may be held responsible for the ill-gotten gains of their conduct."
