Police to spotlight active shooter response during Crime Watch meeting

STOCK Police - Munster

A Munster police vehicle.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MUNSTER — Learn what to do if you find yourself in an active shooter situation during Munster Crime Watch's next quarterly meeting, which is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police also will present crime statistics and updates on recent reports during the meeting at Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road.

The presentation will include information about how to respond in an active shooter situation while dining, working or shopping.

A $30 Target gift card will be awarded as a door prize at the end of the meeting. For more information, call 219-836-6639.

