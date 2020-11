Rollover crash sends 1 to hospital; neighbors rush to man's aid

MUNSTER — Neighbors helped a man get out of his rolled over vehicle after a crash in a Munster neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday first responders were called to a crash at Evergreen Lane and Jefferson Avenue, said Munster Fire Department Chief Dave Pelc.

Two vehicles collided, causing one vehicle to roll over on its side in a residential neighborhood. The driver of the vehicle that rolled over was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

When firefighters arrived, the occupants were all outside their cars. Pelc said neighbors helped the driver from the rolled over vehicle to get out of the wreckage.

An investigation is ongoing into how the crash occurred and limited information was immediately available.

