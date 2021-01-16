 Skip to main content
Rollover on Calumet Avenue in Munster causes temporary closure, chief says
Rollover on Calumet Avenue in Munster causes temporary closure, chief says

STOCK Police - Munster cops

First responders were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Calumet Avenue. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MUNSTER — A vehicle flipped upside down with three occupants inside Saturday evening on Calumet Avenue. 

Around 7:20 p.m. first responders were called to a rollover crash on Calumet Avenue's southbound lanes across from Centennial Park at South Centennial Drive, said Munster Fire Department Chief Dave Pelc. 

There were no serious injuries, Pelc said. The crash caused a closure on all Calumet Avenue lanes in the area for about 30 minutes. 

It appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, Pelc said. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

