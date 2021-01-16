Rollover on Calumet Avenue in Munster causes temporary closure, chief says

MUNSTER — A vehicle flipped upside down with three occupants inside Saturday evening on Calumet Avenue.

Around 7:20 p.m. first responders were called to a rollover crash on Calumet Avenue's southbound lanes across from Centennial Park at South Centennial Drive, said Munster Fire Department Chief Dave Pelc.

There were no serious injuries, Pelc said. The crash caused a closure on all Calumet Avenue lanes in the area for about 30 minutes.

It appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved, Pelc said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.