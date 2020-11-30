State seeking to revive triple damages claim against former Munster school superintendents

The Indiana attorney general's office doesn't just want two former Munster school superintendents ordered to return a combined $851,451.35 in alleged overpayments and audit costs.
It's looking to revive an attempt to collect from the superintendents "treble damages," or three times the claimed financial malfeasance — approximately $2.5 million — on behalf of School Town of Munster taxpayers, who the state says were ill-served by former Superintendents William Pfister and Richard Sopko.
A court document filed late Wednesday asks Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott to certify for immediate appeal her Oct. 27 order authorizing the case against the superintendents to proceed to trial, absent the state's claim for triple damages under the Crime Victims Relief Act.
McDermott ruled the triple damages claim continues to fall outside the statute of limitations, even as she concluded the underlying case against Pfister and Sopko no longer was impeded by the time limit for filing a lawsuit following the March 30, 2020, Indiana Supreme Court decision in Robertson v. State.
The attorney general argues the clock on both the overpayments and the triple damages began ticking at the same time, and the state's initial lawsuit seeking repayment and damages was timely filed within the limit.
In the new 13-page submission, the attorney general asks McDermott to hold off on further action in the case until the Indiana Court of Appeals has an opportunity to review her order and consider whether the triple damages claim should be part of any trial on the overpayments.
"If this issue is not resolved at this time through an interlocutory appeal, the trial court and the parties face the possibility of having two trials in this case if the state succeeds on its statute of limitations argument on appeal after the remaining issues are tried to the court," said Deputy Attorney General Heather Crockett.
"A second trial on the treble damages alone will require the same evidence and testimony to be presented to the court and jury as would have already been presented for the underlying misappropriation charges. This would be a misuse of judicial time and cost."
The attorney for the superintendents has not yet responded to the state's request for an interlocutory appeal and stay of proceedings.
The base payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district between 1999 and 2014 to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents.
Both had contract provisions allowing for annually compounding annuity contributions beginning at 2% of salary, and eventually equaling 42% of Pfister's salary and 36% of Sopko's — money that was paid on top of their regular wages.
The attorney general claims such high payments on behalf of the superintendents were illegal, even though the payments were authorized in their contracts, the contracts were publicly approved by the school board, and the money distributed using payment vouchers that also were approved by the school board at public meetings.
McDermott initially scuttled nearly the entire case against the superintendents in 2018 by finding the state's claims were barred by a five-year statute of limitations.
However, the Robertson decision by the state's high court authorizes the attorney general to bring suit within five years of receiving any final report from the State Board of Accounts alleging misuse of public funds, regardless of how long ago the funds were misused.
In this case, none of the six prior State Board of Accounts biennial audits of the Munster school district indicated any malfeasance by either Pfister or Sopko.
But the attorney general is relying a 2016 State Board of Accounts special audit covering the entire 15-year period the two men led the Munster school district as the basis for his attempt to reclaim the money he says the superintendents were overpaid.
State v. Pfister and Sopko request for interlocutory appeal
State v. Pfister and Sopko order of Lake Circuit Court
