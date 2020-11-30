State seeking to revive triple damages claim against former Munster school superintendents

In the new 13-page submission, the attorney general asks McDermott to hold off on further action in the case until the Indiana Court of Appeals has an opportunity to review her order and consider whether the triple damages claim should be part of any trial on the overpayments.

"If this issue is not resolved at this time through an interlocutory appeal, the trial court and the parties face the possibility of having two trials in this case if the state succeeds on its statute of limitations argument on appeal after the remaining issues are tried to the court," said Deputy Attorney General Heather Crockett.

"A second trial on the treble damages alone will require the same evidence and testimony to be presented to the court and jury as would have already been presented for the underlying misappropriation charges. This would be a misuse of judicial time and cost."

The attorney for the superintendents has not yet responded to the state's request for an interlocutory appeal and stay of proceedings.

The base payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district between 1999 and 2014 to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents.

