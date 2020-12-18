Town celebrates opening of major 45th Street project

MUNSTER — The town of Munster celebrated the opening of the 45th Street project that officials said was years in the making.

On Friday local leaders, the Munster Fire Department, the Munster Police Department, town employees and former town officials gathered at 45th Street for a ribbon cutting and an inaugural drive through.

"We are extraordinarily pleased that this project, which has been the culmination of hundreds of hours of work by thousands of people, was finished on time," said Dustin Anderson, Munster Town Manager. "This commemorates 15 years of people pulling in the same direction."

The 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project creates a four-way traffic stop at Calumet Avenue.

The construction allows for 45th Street to be realigned to connect the east and west legs of the road at the intersection at Calumet Avenue. A tunnel was built under the Canadian National Railway to allow bypass of traffic on 45th Street.

The underpass crosses beneath the Canada National Railway to connect to the west leg of 45th Street and is expected to decrease traffic on Calumet Avenue.

The project, which had a $27 million budget, began with construction in August 2019.