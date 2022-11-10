‘True givers’: Halpern family cited for longtime service

MUNSTER — Name a charity in Northwest Indiana, and chances are pretty good the Halpern family is supporting it.

That commitment to community service earned the Halperns — Fred and Donna, of Schererville, and Joshua and Ashley, of Munster — the 2022 Distinguished Service Award from the Pathway to Adventure Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Joined by relatives, friends and other scouting supporters, the Halperns received the award during a dinner at the Center for Performing and Visual Arts.

“We met with them and decided that instead of giving one award, we’d honor the entire family,” said event chair Jeff Strack.

As Strack explained, the award recognizes someone not only successful in the business world but also someone who reflects the Boy Scout code and “does a good job of making an impact in Northwest Indiana.”

Since acquiring Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in East Chicago in 1960, Fred and Donna Halpern have passed on a philanthropic heritage to son Joshua and his wife, Ashley.

“I always said, as a kid,” Fred explained, “if I ever make any money, I’m going to give it away. You have a charity, and we give.”

At the core of the Halpern family's generosity is their annual auction for multiple sclerosis, a disease Donna has battled for 40 years. That auction has raised more than $2.6 million for MS research.

The family also supports Foodbank of Northwest Indiana, NWI Parkinson’s, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Humane Society, American Cancer Society, AIDS research, South Shore Arts and TradeWinds.

“Strong family values, a solid work ethic and service to others are qualities that make the family distinguished community leaders,” Strack noted.

Those values were “instilled at an early age,” Joshua said. “When I was young, my dad would take us to a retirement community. We’d go and cheer people up and offer them sweet rolls.”

The son added, “I learned at a young age how important it is to give back. We make money, so we can give it away. Groups like AIDS and MS are all part of the different charities over the years.”

Ashley Halpern, who married Joshua in 2010, said she and her husband both came from giving backgrounds, “so that made a nice bond as a couple.”

With a special interest in Habitat for Humanity, Ashley has been teaching her sons, Aaron, 12, and Tory, 10, service. She founded Kids Care, an organization that finds volunteer opportunities for youth in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

“It’s one thing to give money,” Ashley said, “but it’s another thing to get involved. I wanted a group like Kids Care to be more hands-on.”

Past Distinguished Citizen honorees include Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Strack and the late Bishop Dale J. Melczek.

Jeff Isaac, CEO of the Pathway to Adventure Council, said the awards committee identifies individuals whose positive impact on the community included youth and families.

The awards dinner, Isaac continued, is a “way of coming to see us in the larger scale, in the business community.”

These businesses, Isaac said, “help us succeed. They make sure young people who come from disadvantages can enjoy scouting programs.”

The Pathway to Adventure Council, which Isaac said is the most active council in the area, covers 1,600 square miles, involving 13,000 youths and 5,000 adults.

Among the longtime friends of Halpern family at the dinner was former tourism director Speros Batistatos, now an instructor at Purdue University Northwest.

“I can’t think of the Halperns and not think about their commitment to the community,” said Batistatos, who has known the family for 30 years. “They believe in making an impact on everything they’re involved in.”

Batistatos considers the Halpern family to be an inspiration.

“They jump at opportunities,” he said. “Everything they do is honest and above board.”

The program began with a flag ceremony and invocation, followed by dinner, a report on the scouting council and the awards presentation. Also featured was a video made of the honorees’ impact on the community.

Claire Metzger, Fred and Donna’s granddaughter from Chicago, called the couple “my biggest role models and number one fans. With their acts of charity and kindness, I grew up thinking everyone’s grandparents were like that. I didn’t realize until later how different my grandparents were.”

Metzger added that her grandparents “taught me compassion and were with me every step of the way.”

Also at the dinner were Albert’s employees, including Linda Bulduk, of Highland, who has been with the company for 11 years.

“It’s an honor to work for a company that’s so involved in the community,” she said. “Their staff is truly a family.”

Bulduk added, “They set examples that other businesses could learn from. They’re true givers.”