Veteran volunteer still answers call at school library

MUNSTER — Forty years ago, Lois McClaughry answered a call for help. Forty years later, she’s still answering that call.

Twice a week, McClaughry volunteers at the Munster High School library/media center. There she assists staff with cataloging, displays and wherever else she’s needed.

“I feel as though I can help the staff do the things they don’t have time to do,” said the mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two.

It was during homecoming week in October 1980 that arsonists did extensive damage to the north end of MHS, particularly the library. The following summer, the school made a community call-out for volunteers to assist in such duties as typing catalog cards and sorting books.

About four people responded, including McClaughry, a homemaker whose youngest child, Linda, was a high school senior.

“I had the time,” she said. “I had the interest in doing some community service.”

McClaughry’s late husband, Richard, had served on the Munster School Board from 1981 to 1985. He died in 2018 after 62 years of marriage.