Veteran volunteer still answers call at school library

MUNSTER — Forty years ago, Lois McClaughry answered a call for help. Forty years later, she’s still answering that call.
Twice a week, McClaughry volunteers at the Munster High School library/media center. There she assists staff with cataloging, displays and wherever else she’s needed.
“I feel as though I can help the staff do the things they don’t have time to do,” said the mother of three, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two.
It was during homecoming week in October 1980 that arsonists did extensive damage to the north end of MHS, particularly the library. The following summer, the school made a community call-out for volunteers to assist in such duties as typing catalog cards and sorting books.
About four people responded, including McClaughry, a homemaker whose youngest child, Linda, was a high school senior.
“I had the time,” she said. “I had the interest in doing some community service.”
McClaughry’s late husband, Richard, had served on the Munster School Board from 1981 to 1985. He died in 2018 after 62 years of marriage.
These days, the library is now a media center — students are more focused on fixing their laptops than learning the Dewey Decimal System. McClaughry is currently involved in a “weeding” project, during which staff members are discarding older volumes and removing them from the system.
McClaughry removes old books from the database and adds new books. She also assists staff with displays.
Over the years, McClaughry has worked with five librarians: Cheryl Mason, Suzanne Owens, Twila Marsh, Joshua Craig, and, now, Kelly Hladek.
“They were all hardworking people,” McClaughry said.
Hladek praised McClaughry as kind, industrious and dedicated.
“She takes pride in her work and sees a task through its completion,” Hladek said. “Her efforts behind the scenes help make our school library a welcoming place where students can come and feel capable and supported.”
McClaughry spends most of her time assisting Hladek and audio/visual secretary Betsy Tanzillo.
“I like the feeling of helping, doing community service and filling in the gaps for staff,” the veteran volunteer said.
As a resource person, McClaughry can refer visitors to the database — the media center’s “new card catalog,” as she calls it. She also can help people find any of the 20,000 books on hand by title, author or location in the media center.
McClaughry said Hladek encourages students to read fiction for pleasure. McClaughry enjoys historical fiction and some biographies.
With no formal training in library science, McClaughry never expected to still be at MHS after four decades. Recently cited by the Munster School Board for her service, she noted, “I kind of learn from experience.”
McClaughry recalled the library as a “source for books.” These days, the media center is a hub for technology repairs and classes in art and government. Since the pandemic, she said, the media center has plastic partitions. Areas are sanitized, and returned books are held back three days.
“Lois is our go-to person when we need to add or remove items from our collection,” Hladek said. “She knows our catalog system inside and out.”
Away from school, McClaughry enjoys gardening and assisting her church, Ridge United Methodist, just across the street from the high school.
At this point, McClaughry has no plans to stay home from the MHS media center. She said she’ll continue to serve “as long as I can help and as long as there’s something for me to do.”