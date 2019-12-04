MUNSTER — The banners may not have arrived on time, but the spirit of volunteerism and professionalism within local nonprofit and faith-based communities is alive and well.
The fourth annual STAR Awards hosted by Lake Area United Way paid tribute to those who go the extra mile in serving their communities. Held on Giving Tuesday at the Center for Visual and Performing Art, the celebration saw 16 awards presented.
In this case, STAR stands for serving together achieves results. The United Way program offers local nonprofits, community organizations and faith communities the opportunity to nominate initiatives, employees, and volunteers that are making a difference in Lake County.
In apologizing for the absence of banners for honorees, Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way, noted, “We gather to celebrate the nonprofit and faith-based organizations and the amazing work they are doing. This is a busy time of year, and we know there are so many families in need.”
Award winners ranged from hospital and library staff to food banks and women’s shelters.
“You guys have done some incredible things this year,” said Megan Sikes, community engagement manager for Lake Area United Way and awards committee member. “You made our job very difficult.”
Nupur Arora received the Trailblazer Award as director of business administration for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which this year moved from Gary to Merrillville. Arora and her team accomplished this feat at a substantial savings.
“It feels great,” Arora said of the award, “but I believe I worked very hard. It took a team, but it also took a leader.”
Lake County Public Library took home several awards, including the Shooting Star Award to Greg Madouros, the library's human resources manager. Madouros cited the increase in library employee giving to United Way. “The work United Way is doing with working families is important,” Madouros said, “and our library has working families as well.”
Sojourner Truth House, a halfway house in Gary for displaced women and children, also won multiple awards. Aaron Pratt Jr. took home the Heart of Spirit Award as SJT’s maintenance supervisor, while administrator Kay Hosmer received the Unsung Hero Award.
“Born and raised in Gary and an Air Force veteran, it feels good to be able to give back to my community,” Pratt said.
Hosmer is in charge of Gateway Housing, which secures living facilities for those who traditionally have had difficulty finding homes.
“Sojourner Truth House is a very vital part of the community,” Hosmer said, “and this award shows it is very interested in continuing its mission.”
The final award of the night, Rock Star of the Year, went to Anna Schoon, director of planning and business development for Northwest Indiana Community Action Council. “I feel very honored,” Schoon said, “and I hope I am able to make a proven impact.”