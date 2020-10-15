WATCH NOW: Man leads chase through Lake County, hits Munster squad car, police say

MUNSTER — After crashing into a police car and being pursued by several agencies through Lake County, a man was arrested in Munster, police said.

On Thursday evening, a silver passenger car fled after officers tried stopped the vehicle in Munster. During the chase the suspect hit a Munster police car, but no one was injured, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

The pursuit first went south into St. John and then turned back going north to Hammond, eventually ending back in Munster, Peirick said. Multiple agencies deployed tire deflation devices during the chase, with police from Munster, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Hammond, Schererville, St. John and Highland responding.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 1000 block of Ridge Road in Munster and one man was arrested, police said. An eyewitness saw the man being loaded into an ambulance after police made contact.

Peririck said at this time police believe alcohol may have been a factor and toxicology reports are pending.