With changes coming in Munster, school board candidates bring experiences, fresh ideas to the ballot

“After seeing the cuts, I just said these are not the schools I want for my kids,” said Schwarz Wolf, a dentist, current board president, and mother to a current Munster high schooler and three graduates. “We were able to come out of those dark ages, in my opinion, and now we get to do more of the fun stuff rather than worry about money all the time.”

The three board members say they’ve managed to create stronger lines of communication through PTO meetings, a community newsletter mailed to all Munster residents and livestreamed school board meetings.

They also highlighted achievements in reopening schools safely during the coronavirus pandemic and organizing the school town’s first diversity and inclusion committee meeting — a goal set before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our priorities are first and foremost the students, that they continue to achieve at the highest levels possible, and to continue to make Munster the attractive community it is,” said Doherty, father to three Munster graduates and a past athletic trainer for the district for 30 years. “We have a responsibility to the taxpayers and the community as a whole. We want Munster to remain a destination.”