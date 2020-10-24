With changes coming in Munster, school board candidates bring experiences, fresh ideas to the ballot

MUNSTER — Big changes are expected over the next couple of years in the highly ranked School Town of Munster, teeing up an important decision for residents this fall.
Current School Town of Munster board members John Castro, John Doherty and Ingrid Schwarz Wolf are running together in this November’s elections against challengers Ginny Dickman-Lopez and Cameron Martin.
Munster residents will be able to vote their choice of any three of the five candidates to fill three at-large seats on the school town’s board.
From a likely referendum campaign to a possible superintendent search, board members elected this fall will play a major part in deciding the future direction of the school district.
Castro, Doherty and Schwarz Wolf were all elected to their first term on the board in 2016 following a turbulent period of accumulated deficits, staff reductions and deferred maintenance.
Together, the board members say they were able to work with Munster administration to enhance oversight of district finances, resolve millions of dollars in deficits, build a rainy day fund of about $4 million and pass two referendums, allowing for investments in school improvement projects, improvements to technology infrastructure and an increase in starting teachers’ salaries of nearly $10,000.
“After seeing the cuts, I just said these are not the schools I want for my kids,” said Schwarz Wolf, a dentist, current board president, and mother to a current Munster high schooler and three graduates. “We were able to come out of those dark ages, in my opinion, and now we get to do more of the fun stuff rather than worry about money all the time.”
The three board members say they’ve managed to create stronger lines of communication through PTO meetings, a community newsletter mailed to all Munster residents and livestreamed school board meetings.
They also highlighted achievements in reopening schools safely during the coronavirus pandemic and organizing the school town’s first diversity and inclusion committee meeting — a goal set before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our priorities are first and foremost the students, that they continue to achieve at the highest levels possible, and to continue to make Munster the attractive community it is,” said Doherty, father to three Munster graduates and a past athletic trainer for the district for 30 years. “We have a responsibility to the taxpayers and the community as a whole. We want Munster to remain a destination.”
New in school: Here's a look at major construction projects underway this summer in Northwest Indiana schools
And, the current members say they’re expecting major changes to come in the next four years within the school town. Along with addressing educators’ and students’ needs in the pandemic, Doherty said the district’s superintendent has made no secret about his intention to retire within the next couple of years.
The board members also expect they are likely to return to taxpayers for support in 2023 when Munster’s current 2017 referendum ends.
“We want to continue the successes and build on the successes we have,” said Castro, father to Munster fourth and seventh graders and a managing director at a stock brokerage firm. “We’re all about laser focus on what’s coming next at a time when there are so many unknowns in the coming months. I think you need an experienced group of people in the boardroom making those decisions.”
Dickman-Lopez, a finance professional and president of Moms of Munster Indiana, said she’s running to improve district communication and transparency. She has two young children who will attend Munster schools.
Dickman-Lopez said she has embarked on a listening tour to hear from educators, students and community members and conducted a parent survey.
She said she’s heard concern specifically from parents of students with individualized education plans who have hoped for more direct responses from administration and sitting board members.
Dickman-Lopez said she hopes to open those lines of communication and will also prioritize safety, fiscal responsibility and the hiring of strong district leadership.
“I'm not a politician,” Dickman-Lopez said. “I’m a mom. I can help you get solutions. I can bring voices to the table and address issues.”
Martin, a biology teacher at Thornton Fractional North High School, said he’s running in hopes of bringing stronger policy and action regarding diversity and inclusion to the School Town of Munster.
The father of two young children said he attended the school town’s first diversity and inclusion meeting last week and said while he appreciated the meeting as a first step, he was disappointed by its time constraints and had hoped more time would be dedicated to listening to the concerns of those invited to attend.
If elected, Martin has proposed creating a substantive equity plan of action, with steps to pursue a review of residency checks conducted by administration, implicit bias training led by an experienced professional, and audit the district’s procedures for responding to parent and student complaints.
Martin said he would also like to prioritize social and emotional learning goals and work with the community to find solutions to help further support increases in teacher pay.
“I decided to run to make changes,” Martin said. “I don’t think everything is doom and gloom, but changes are needed.”
