MUNSTER — The next generation of motorcycle riders got some exciting on-the-bike training as the Calumet Harley-Davidson store hosted its first-ever Kid's IRON e-bike Ride Day on Saturday.
An obstacle course was set up in the grassy portion of the property at 10350 Calumet Ave. so the young riders could try out the new electric bikes for kids that have recently gone on sale at the store and experience the thrill of riding that many of their parents enjoy.
"This is the premiere of our STACYC IRON e-motorcycles for the kids," said Jeannie Hoest, motorclothes specialist and event coordinator for Calumet Harley-Davidson.
In addition to promoting the new bikes, Hoest said the intent of the event was "basically to introduce the new, younger crowd to motorcycles."
Waivers had to be signed before riding, helmets were worn and there was fencing to corral any wayward riders.
"It does take a minute for them to learn how to use the throttle and the brake," Hoest said.
She said the model with the 12-inch tires is made for children ages 3 to 6, while the 16-inch tire version is for kids ages 7 to 8 or 9, depending on weight and height.
The 12-inch tire bike goes for $649 and the 16-inch tire bike for $699.
There were other activities for the kids, including a bounce house and a coloring station.
Food was sold and local children's book authors Rochelle Lazauskas and Chad Hunter, who promoted his anti-bullying book, were also on hand.
Most kids seemed to pick up on how to ride rather quickly, though some appeared to struggle more with the turns than the speed.
"I wonder if not pedaling is freaking them out," was a comment heard from a group of onlookers.
Matt Markacek, of Dyer, watched as his 7-year-old daughter, Samantha, rode an electric bike for the first time.
"I ride motorcycles and I thought it would be cool for her to try it out," Markacek said.
Erik Castillo, of Highland, came with his 5-year-old daughter, Audrina, who also tried out the obstacle course.
Castillo rides a motorcycle and thought the bikes provided a good training opportunity for the youngsters.
"I want to try it," Castillo said.
He may get his wish, since Hoest said the store will soon sell larger electric motorcycles for adults.
Zoe Devitt, 8, of Portage, said it was fun to ride the bike and not difficult to learn how to control it.
She giggled when she said she liked "how fast it went."
Zoe came with her grandmother, Verlean Devitt, of Gary, who said it is good for kids to try new things.
"They need some culture and some different experiences," Devitt said.