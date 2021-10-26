Murder trial dwells on grisly evidence of Gary woman’s death

CROWN POINT — A sense of the macabre hung over a Lake Criminal Courtroom Tuesday.

The grisly evidence of Sidne-Nichole Buchanan’s mysterious death was on display.

Jurors viewed her skeletal remains from photographs taken on an autopsy table of the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The 27-year-old Gary woman disappeared July 27, 2019, after attending a rap music concert with criminal defendant James E McGhee Jr. in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Authorities recovered her body almost three weeks later from a forest preserve off Illinois 394 in unincorporated Cook County.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office charged McGhee with murdering her during a domestic dispute.

The 40-year-old Gary man maintains his innocence. His trial began last week.

Dr. Katrina Thompson testified Tuesday her efforts to determine the cause of death were made difficult by the advanced decomposition of the body.

As jurors were shown, almost all the flesh had dissolved or had been scavenged by animals.