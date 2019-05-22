Karole Prusynski, of Portage, has NASCAR champ Tony Stewart sign her arm at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Merrillville. Prusynski has an appointment later in the day to have the signature tattooed on her arm.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Three-year-old Landon Blount of Lake Station watches NASCAR champ Tony Stewart sign his stuffed bear at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Merrillville.
Stan Nichols, of Lowell, right, had been in line since midnight to meet NASCAR champ Tony Stewart, left, at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Merrillville.
With his mother Samantha Vargas, of Merrillville, holding him, NASCAR champ Tony Stewart signs 2-year-old Braxton Vargas' shirt at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Merrillville.
Indiana Wesleyan University student Ronda Waters, of Chesterton, studies here quantum mechanics textbook while waiting to meet NASCAR champ Tony Stewart at Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE — In racing, the goal is to be at the front of the line.
That's exactly where racing legend Tony Stewart sat Wednesday morning inside the new Ollie's Bargain Outlet location in Merrillville.
The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was there to help celebrate the grand opening of the store by signing autographs and meeting with devoted fans.
“It's still humbling,” Stewart said of the support he received from his fans on Wednesday.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ollie's handed out 275 free tickets to meet Stewart at the store. Stan Nichols, of Lowell, took no chances for the opportunity. He called off work and showed up at the store at midnight to be the first in line.
“I can think of about two or three people that I would ever wait that long to go see ... to have people to think that much of me to want to do that is pretty humbling,” Stewart said.
Fans brought in miniature cars, shirts, jackets and photos to have signed. There were also a few unique items to go before him.
Karole Prusynski, of Portage, had Stewart autograph her forearm. The self-proclaimed No. 1 fan said she had an appointment after the event to make the autograph permanent by having it tattooed on her arm.
Prusynski said she has met Stewart on several occasions, but for many at Ollie's on Wednesday, it was their first time meeting the Columbus, Indiana native.
Mary Church, of Lafayette, was among them. Church said she attempted to see Stewart at a previous appearance he had scheduled, but that event was rained out twice and eventually canceled.
She was ready to wait as long as necessary to meet Stewart on Wednesday and said she was shaking when she finally got the opportunity.
“He talked to me,” she said with excitement after getting an autograph and photo.
Stewart retired from NASCAR following the 2016 season, but he hasn't slowed down since then.
“The ironic part is I'm busier now than I was when I was in NASCAR,” Stewart said. “I thought there was no way I would be that busy again.”
Stewart remains involved in racing as a co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, the owner of a track in Ohio and by participating in dirt track racing teams.
“I've always liked dirt racing better,” Stewart said. “I enjoyed my time in IndyCar, I enjoyed my time in NASCAR, but I love the dirt stuff.”
Stewart also owns the All Star Circuit of Champions, and Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a sponsor of the winged sprint car series.
Stewart is in his first year working with the fast-growing company.
“They've been unbelievable to work with,” Stewart said, “They're an awesome company.”
Ollie's, a deep discount retailer, sells liquidated goods, irregular items and overstock inventory. The store features books, home goods, hardware, flooring, sporting goods, pet supplies, electronics, seasonal merchandise and other items.
