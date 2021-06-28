National Weather Service confirms NWI's second tornado in five days

A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm produced the Region's second tornado in a five-day span, the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday.

The NWS said the Saturday tornado, which touched down in Dyer and Schererville, was classified as an EF-0 with winds of 65 to 85 mph.

On the same day, another EF-0 tornado touched down just across the state line in Crete, the NWS said.

On June 21, the NWS reported an EF-0 tornado in the South Haven area. That was the same day an EF-3 tornado, with winds measuring 135-165 mph, caused major damage and several injuries in the southwest suburbs of Naperville and Woodridge.

Hazardous weather is predicted across the Region through the early part of this week, bringing thunderstorms and an elevated flood risk, according to the National Weather Service.

"Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana ... through Tuesday," according to the weather service. "With already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways.

A flash flood watch is in effect for portions for much of Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois until Tuesday evening.