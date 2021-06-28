National Weather Service confirms NWI's second tornado in five days

A Saturday afternoon thunderstorm produced the Region's second tornado in a five-day span, the National Weather Service confirmed on Monday.
The NWS said the Saturday tornado, which touched down in Dyer and Schererville, was classified as an EF-0 with winds of 65 to 85 mph.
On the same day, another EF-0 tornado touched down just across the state line in Crete, the NWS said.
On June 21, the NWS reported an EF-0 tornado in the South Haven area. That was the same day an EF-3 tornado, with winds measuring 135-165 mph, caused major damage and several injuries in the southwest suburbs of Naperville and Woodridge.
Hazardous weather is predicted across the Region through the early part of this week, bringing thunderstorms and an elevated flood risk, according to the National Weather Service.
"Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana ... through Tuesday," according to the weather service. "With already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways.
A flash flood watch is in effect for portions for much of Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois until Tuesday evening.
"Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in creek and river levels is possible," NWS said. "In urban areas, flooding of basements is possible."
But there’s little risk of flooding along the Little Calumet River unless the Region is hit by a massive amount of rain in a very short period of time, said Dan Repay, executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission.
Repay said Monday the river had already largely returned to its usual levels following the weekend storms, and the rains anticipated this week are expected to be accompanied by extended dry periods — giving the flood prevention systems plenty of time to handle the water.
“These dry spells are helping us,” Repay said. “We’re about 7 feet before getting to a critical flood stage for us. That would be about 2-plus inches (of rain) in like a couple hours.
“I think we’re in good shape. Right now they’re forecasting from now until Thursday up to 2 inches, so there’s some duration in there.”
It’s a different story along the Kankakee River where Lake and Porter counties meet Newton and Jasper counties. The NWS has issued a flood warning for the remainder of this week for minor flooding in the Shelby and Sumava Resorts areas.
According to NWS, the Kankakee River in that area measured 10.4 feet Sunday night. Flood stage is 10.5 feet. The river is expected to rise to a peak of 10.8 feet early Tuesday afternoon and then fall below flood stage by Saturday night.
A flood watch also is in effect beginning Tuesday and running until Saturday for the area around Dunns Bridge linking Porter and Jasper counties.
The river level in that area was 9 feet Sunday night. Flooding of low-lying agricultural areas near the river generally begins when the river reaches 10 feet, which could occur Tuesday morning, according to NWS.
The risk of storms and flooding continues throughout the week, the NWS said.
"A mostly dry night is expected tonight, with a repeat of performance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon," according to the NWS.
To keep updated on weather-related alerts and announcements, go to the National Weather Service site at forecast.weather.gov and check out safety tips on flooding, storms, tornadoes and more, go to www.weather.gov/safety.