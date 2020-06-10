Nation's 27th Baby Box unveiled in Hobart

“That's why this box is near to my heart,” Scott said.

It costs about $15,000 for each baby box, which provides a safe way for people to anonymously surrender healthy newborn babies. Scott raised the money through a fundraising campaign.

At one point during the campaign, it was announced the department hadn't yet reached its goal. That prompted former City Councilwoman Monica Wiley to immediately step up and contribute the remaining money needed so the project could move forward, Snedecor said.

Scott said Wiley “was the biggest donor of the project,” but he didn't reveal how much she contributed.

Fire Chief Randy Smith said Wiley has been a longtime supporter of first responders and referred to her as an “angel of the Fire Department.”

Scott said Wiley wasn't the only person to contribute.

“We had numerous other donors,” he said. “Probably 30 to 40 donors.”

Scott said 1-800-BOARDUP helped with the installation of the box, and Monument Electronics handled the work on the alarm that will notify firefighters if a baby is surrendered in the box.

“The community came together,” he said.