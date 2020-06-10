Nation's 27th Baby Box unveiled in Hobart

HOBART — It's evident there's a need for Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
“In the last 30 days, we've had three babies surrendered to us, and that is just amazing,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
The newest baby box was put in service Tuesday at Hobart Fire Station No. 2, 2411 W. Old Ridge Road.
To unveil the nation's 27th Baby Box, Kelsey, Mayor Brian Snedecor and Bob Scott, the former EMS director in Hobart, each placed their hands on it and prayed.
If the box is ever used, Kelsey prayed that the mother finds peace by knowing the child is safe.
Snedecor also asked God to “raise that baby up to be a mighty warrior.” He also thanked Kelsey for her “inspiration and vision” to help make the Baby Box a reality.
The city officials, firefighters and others at the ceremony raised their hands in the air as the three prayed.
Snedecor told those in attendance that the project “is a fulfillment of a dream” for Scott.
Scott started the project before he retired last year, and he continued to work on it after he left the Fire Department.
Scott said the project holds special meaning for him because his children are adopted.
“That's why this box is near to my heart,” Scott said.
It costs about $15,000 for each baby box, which provides a safe way for people to anonymously surrender healthy newborn babies. Scott raised the money through a fundraising campaign.
At one point during the campaign, it was announced the department hadn't yet reached its goal. That prompted former City Councilwoman Monica Wiley to immediately step up and contribute the remaining money needed so the project could move forward, Snedecor said.
Scott said Wiley “was the biggest donor of the project,” but he didn't reveal how much she contributed.
Fire Chief Randy Smith said Wiley has been a longtime supporter of first responders and referred to her as an “angel of the Fire Department.”
Scott said Wiley wasn't the only person to contribute.
“We had numerous other donors,” he said. “Probably 30 to 40 donors.”
Scott said 1-800-BOARDUP helped with the installation of the box, and Monument Electronics handled the work on the alarm that will notify firefighters if a baby is surrendered in the box.
“The community came together,” he said.
When contemplating a location for the baby box, Fire Station No. 2 was selected because of the accessibility and anonymity it provides.
“This fire house couldn't have been a better location for this,” Snedecor said.
Women seeking information about their options can contact professionals through the Safe Have Baby Box organization's 24-hour hotline — 1-866-99BABY1. Additional information also is available at shbb.org.
