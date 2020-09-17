Nation's 42nd baby box dedicated in Lowell

LOWELL — About four years ago, Elysia Laub was playing on her family's 3-acre property just west of U.S. 41 and Ind. 2 when she found a newborn abandoned on the land.
Elysia was 9 at the time. The baby survived thanks to the quick reaction by the family and the Tri-Creek Ambulance Service.
“It's not something I thought could ever happen,” said West Creek Township Trustee Heidi Laub, Elysia's mother.
It was emotional at times for Heidi Laub on Wednesday as she described those events as the nation's 42nd Safe Haven Baby Box went into service at the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.
“I'll never forget holding that baby. I wrapped it up in my daughter's blanket,” Heidi Laub said.
The need for Safe Haven Baby Boxes remains clear, Monica Kelsey said during the dedication.
“I think everyone in Lowell knows the reason why we need one more option for moms,” said Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Box.
Kelsey said there have been too many instances in which newborns have been abandoned in trash cans and fields.
Because of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, more women are using the devices to safely and anonymously surrender infants.
“Women are trusting us enough to place babies in our boxes,” Kelsey said.
Cory Wietbrock, director of the Tri-Creek Ambulance Service, said Indiana's Safe Haven law allows people to take newborn babies within the first 30 days to any hospital, emergency room, police station or fire station without any questions asked and no disciplinary action.
He said Lowell's baby box is a great addition to southern Lake County.
“In the fire service, it's all about saving lives, property and helping the people of the community,” Wietbrock said. “These boxes have proven to save lives not only locally, but nationwide.”
He said the installation of the box was a community effort that involved Eagle Creek Township, West Creek Township, Cedar Creek Township, several businesses, town officials and the Lowell Rotary Club.
“Without everyone working together, this would not be possible,” Wietbrock said.
Nicole Downey, president of the Lowell Rotary Club, said the organization initiated the baby box project, and others quickly jumped on board when they heard about it.
“I think there should be a box in every fire department of every town,” Downey said.
Merrillville, Hobart, Lake Station, Valparaiso and Chesterton are among the municipalities recently installing baby boxes.
Women seeking information about their options can contact professionals through the Safe Have Baby Box organization's 24-hour hotline: 1-866-99BABY1. Additional information also is available at shbb.org.
