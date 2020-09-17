Nation's 42nd baby box dedicated in Lowell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — About four years ago, Elysia Laub was playing on her family's 3-acre property just west of U.S. 41 and Ind. 2 when she found a newborn abandoned on the land.

Elysia was 9 at the time. The baby survived thanks to the quick reaction by the family and the Tri-Creek Ambulance Service.

“It's not something I thought could ever happen,” said West Creek Township Trustee Heidi Laub, Elysia's mother.

It was emotional at times for Heidi Laub on Wednesday as she described those events as the nation's 42nd Safe Haven Baby Box went into service at the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.

“I'll never forget holding that baby. I wrapped it up in my daughter's blanket,” Heidi Laub said.

The need for Safe Haven Baby Boxes remains clear, Monica Kelsey said during the dedication.

“I think everyone in Lowell knows the reason why we need one more option for moms,” said Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Box.

Kelsey said there have been too many instances in which newborns have been abandoned in trash cans and fields.

Because of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, more women are using the devices to safely and anonymously surrender infants.