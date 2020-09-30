Nation's 44th baby box dedicated in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — For several people, Tuesday’s dedication ceremony of the Safe Haven Baby Box was personal.

The Rev. Randy Scott, assistant pastor at Pentecostals of Southlake, who delivered the blessing, recalled a local woman who was taken advantage by someone whom she trusted. The woman, 15 at the time, gave birth and turned the baby over to an organization that could help her. Two years later, Scott and his wife legally adopted the baby as their daughter.

Looking at the box along the northwest wall of Merrillville Fire Station on 73rd Avenue, Scott noted, “Even before the baby is born, God has a mission for that child.”

Protected by law, the Merrillville box is the 44th Safe Haven Baby Box nationally and the 40th in Indiana. Others are found in Ohio and Arkansas.

Robert Mikuly, a member of Knights of Columbus Council 16008 from Highland, said his organization not only supports these boxes financially, but that he was part of the honor guard for the first baby box dedication in Northwest Indiana at the Coolspring Fire Station in Michigan City. That station was also the site of the first two babies rescued.