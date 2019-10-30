GARY — In another last-ditch effort to stay in business in his downtown city building, a restaurant owner says he's filed a wrongful eviction lawsuit against the Gary Housing Authority.
An amended complaint was filed Oct. 28 in Lake Superior Court by 624 Broadway, LLC and Nations, LLC, claiming businessman John Allen, of Gary, pays yearly rent of $25,000 and holds a lease agreement at 624 Broadway as Nations, LLC to operate his restaurant, Nations Restaurant and Bar.
Allen has asked the court for an "emergency possessor order," which seeks to prevent the GHA from changing the locks or taking any other action that would exclude him from entering the premises or shut off his electricity, gas or water, records show.
Allen allegedly entered into a lease agreement this summer, but didn't record the document with the county until September, records show.
The GHA board earlier this month to award 624 Broadway, LLC compensation $75,000 in damages for the condemnation and acquisition of the property.
Allen has pushed back against the condemnation, saying the housing authority's decision to administratively seize the property — outside of a court order — opens a door "for abuse."
Local residents have voiced their support for Allen and his restaurant in recent months, describing him as a victim of circumstance; however, GHA members said the process of acquiring property has been ongoing for years and that Allen understood the risks when opting to fix up the building and turn it into Nations Restaurant and Bar.
Last week, Allen filed a separate, civil complaint against GHA, alleging the authority unlawfully took possession of the property.
Eminent domain law offers two ways to take property. One method allows municipality agencies to take eminent domain action through administrative means. The second, more commonly known method is through the courts.
Allen has asked the court to bar GHA from taking possession, to find GHA's ownership questionable and that the ownership needs to adjudicated in the courts before possession can be granted to GHA.
Tramel Raggs, attorney for GHA, said the authority does not comment on pending litigation.