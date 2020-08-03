Nazareth Home in East Chicago closing after 27 years of service to children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After more than a quarter century, no children are living at Nazareth Home, the East Chicago-based 24-hour group home for medically compromised babies and children. Its operator, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, announced the home's closure last week after more than 25 years of service to Indiana children.

Nazareth Home closed over the weekend.

“This is a sad time for all of us. We can take comfort, when we remember all the special children, over the past 25+ years, who have better lives because they received spiritual, emotional and physical care at Nazareth Home,” said Sister Joetta Huelsmann of Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ in an announcement of the decision.

The Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ founded Nazareth Home in 1993 to take care of abused and abandoned children with unique medical needs. It served hundreds of children from newborn to age 6 who were referred there by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Nazareth Home provided medical, spiritual, and emotional care in a home setting in a quiet residential neighborhood in East Chicago, fostering children's early development.