2nd Hoosier dies of coronavirus, ISDH says

The state has suffered its second Hoosier death as a result of the virus, state health officials announced Tuesday.

The deceased patient is a Johnson County adult over 60 who had been hospitalized.

The state announced on Monday its first Hoosier death. That person had been under care in central Indiana's Community Health Network before dying.

That person was also over 60 years old, and had a preexisting health issue before testing positive for the virus.

ISDH also reported six new positive cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 30.

Three cases have been confirmed in Northwest Indiana as of Tuesday morning, including the two latest cases in Lake County and a 55-year-old LaPorte County man who is seeking care at Porter Regional Hospital.

At least 13 counties have reported positive COVID-19 cases: Adams, Bartholomew, Boone, Floyd, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Noble, St. Joseph and Wells counties. Marion County has reported the highest number of cases with seven.

The ISDH is reporting 159 tests of Hoosiers have been performed by the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.