Environmental authorities will use an East Chicago location to store dredged contaminated sediments from the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal — having been unable to secure a sponsor to finance off-site disposal and long-term maintenance of cleanup alternatives.
After a thorough evaluation and with careful consideration of public comments, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management have determined that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ confined disposal facility is “a safe, proven and cost-effective way to handle this type of waste,” the two agencies announced in a news release.
Thomas Frank, group leader for the Community Strategy Group, one of many organizations that opposed the Army Corps' permit application last year, called the move "a betrayal to the community that crosses a line in the sand."
"To us, this is unacceptable," Frank said. "We didn't want to see (carcinogenic polychlorinated biphenylsmaterials) placed into the (confined disposal facility)."
One of the companies approached as a potential sponsor was ArcelorMittal, which ships the largest amounts of material through the canal and helped finance the initial investigation for the dredging, EPA officials told The Times.
Off-site disposal ‘off the table’
One caveat for off-site disposal is that it must be achieved through the Great Lakes Legacy Act, which requires a non-federal sponsor to share in the financial costs and maintenance, EPA officials said.
Rick Nagle, EPA attorney, said numerous companies — such as the BP/whiting refinery, Exxon Mobile and ArcelorMittal — all navigate the waterway, but the amount of money in each respective company’s transportation budgets “doesn’t really justify” stepping up and taking on long-term liability.
EPA officials said they reached out to ArcelorMittal, along with the East Chicago Waterway Management District, IDEM and Indiana Department of Natural Resources, to gauge their ability or willingness to sponsor the project.
Heather Williams, with the EPA, said the fact the canal has a “long history of industry” and what is known as “legacy contamination” makes it difficult to pinpoint the source back to a specific company.
No one stepped up, said Chris Korleski, director of the EPA's Great Lakes National Program Office.
“The problem with that is, without a sponsor, we can’t use the (Great Lakes Legacy) approach and it comes off the table. That left us with the only feasible option, and that is (the confined disposal facility),” Korleski said.
Frank said the notion EPA could not find a sponsor is "disingenuous."
"We know U.S. Army Corps regularly uses contractors to do the dredging, and the barging of materials to place into landfills," Frank said.
Project's recent history
In early 2017, EPA and IDEM announced they intended to sign off on the Corps’ request to store the most highly contaminated materials at the confined disposal facility, or CDF, facility at 3500 Indianapolis Blvd., located less than half a mile from two East Chicago schools.
But that proposal sparked outcry, with residents arguing for deeper environmental dredge, not a “navigational dredge” to an authorized 22 feet. The community also argued storing the material at the local facility would create unnecessary health risks and fail as a long-term solution to cleaning up the waterway.
After months of public pressure, the agencies announced in September 2017 they would pause their approval process and instead sign a Great Lakes Legacy Act project agreement to study an option for off-site disposal and capping of "hot spots" in the canal.
EPA examined alternative options, specifically for a Great Lakes Legacy Act cleanup, which would dispose of the sediment off-site in a commercial landfill, the agency said.
As part of the latest feasibility study, more in-depth sampling was conducted, according to EPA Project Manager Jean Greensley.
Greensley said sampling found there was much less PCB-contaminated sediment — 20,000 cubic yards — than the Army Corps’ originally estimate of 60,000 cubic yards.
The most contaminated sediments in the canal contain carcinogenic polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in concentrations greater than 50 parts per million. PCBs have been shown to cause a variety of adverse health effects and removal of the hotspots will prevent exposure to PCBs at unsafe levels.
EPA estimates about 4,000 cubic yards is severely contaminated above 50 ppm, though a larger volume must be dredged to ensure it’s properly removed. It’s impossible to pinpoint only the most contaminated materials when dredging underwater, Korleski said.
The feasibility study was not immediately available for review Wednesday. The document was embargoed until Thursday morning.
EPA attempted to address concerns
EPA has said exposure concerns expressed by residents will be mitigated by ongoing air monitoring, a slurry wall on three sides, a cap at the bottom of the canal, and storage of the sediments in wet conditions. Greensley said they must also maintain a 2-foot inward hydraulic gradient between water levels inside and outside the CDF perimeter, so groundwater always flows toward the facility, and not away.
Despite concerns about how the Army Corps handles the sediments and unload them onto barges before placing it into the CDF, Greensely said no changes would be made to that process.
The most severely contaminated materials will be stored in the eastern cell of the CDF, she added.
Federal, state and local agencies have been working together for more than 20 years to restore the Grand Calumet River system.
With approvals from the two agencies, the Army Corps plans to proceed with dredging in spring 2019.
Frank said the East Chicago community as a whole opposes storage at the local CDF facility.
"All of our state reps, the city council and the mayor, the school board, they opposed this. We had over 2,000 petitions signers," Frank said. "This is neglecting the voices of the community."